Charles staying ready

Trinidad and Tobago off-spinner Bryan Charles has been putting in extra work with iconic “mystery” spinner Sunil Narine as he looks to take his game up a notch and possibly break into the Test squad.
“Stay ready” was the advice given to him by Windies Test coach Andre Coley during the pre-series camp held in Antigua last week.
Those words have given Charles confidence to continue the work he has been doing and to put in the extra effort needed to move up to the Test level.
“I’ve done work with other guys like Sunil on a lot of specifics with my action and stuff like that,” said Charles who is aiming to be selected for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Super50 team and perhaps even earn a call-up to the West Indies Test team for the second Test against India.
“You can’t really rely on national training alone, you must do work on the side, so I do my other stuff when I don’t have training,” Charles told the Express during a Red Force training camp at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, Monday.
Charles, who claimed 21 wickets and finished fourth in the race for the most wickets in the 2022-2023 Regional Four-Day tournament spoke about making improvements to his game. “I think there’s always room for improvement, so next season I’ll be looking to improve on those stats as well,” he remarked.
Red Force coach David Furlonge also spoke about the effort and commitment that Charles has been showing, likening his work ethic to that of Yannic Cariah and Joshua Da Silva, who have both gone on to represent the West Indies in limited overs and Test formats respectively.
Furlonge said: “We start training here at nine in the morning, Bryan is here from half seven, so he’s putting in the extra so that when he’s called upon I think he’ll do well.”
When asked if he sees Charles as a future Test player, Furlonge declared: “Yes! I’m looking at a Test player, a 50-over player. Maybe he needs to develop one or two more balls but I think he’s a top-class bowler and he’s one we have to look at, hopefully getting into the Test side or the 50-over side as soon as possible.”
Charles expressed gratitude rather than disappointment at being overlooked for the first Test in Dominica, which bowled off yesterday.
“I think I had some pretty good conversations, especially with the coach Andre Coley. It’s just about being positive. He also followed up on my first-class season as well. They also told me to look out, stay ready.”
He added: “I’m not really disappointed—still grateful to be a part of the camp before the series, so I just think it’s about working hard and staying ready as I said before, for whenever that time comes.”
For now, Charles is focusing on the upcoming Regional Super50 Tournament as he aims to make his debut for the Red Force and take ten to 12 wickets if given the chance.
“Well, for me, the next thing I’d be looking into is the Super50 and playing for Trinidad in that tournament. I’ve never played for Trinidad before in the Super50, so it’ll be a good opportunity to make it this year,” said Charles.
The off-spinner has however played in the regional 50-over tournament before, taking five wickets in as many games for the West Indies B-Team assembled for the 2018 edition of the tournament.
In his most recent List-A games, Charles turned out for the West Indies A-Team on their tour of Bangladesh last year where he picked up two wickets, having bowled in two of the three games.