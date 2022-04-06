Brian Lewis

HOLDING COURT: TTOC and CANOC president Brian Lewis.

The games are on!

These were the words of confidence expressed by (Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees) CANOC president Brian Lewis, as he delivered his remarks at the official opening ceremony of the Chefs Seminar at Hotel Fleur d’Epee, Gosier, Guadeloupe, on Saturday.

Twenty-three participants from 20 CANOC member countries travelled to Guadeloupe for the seminar, and an additional nine more member countries joined virtually.

Three CANOC executive members were on hand.

During his official opening remarks, president Lewis urged participants to be conscious of the immense challenge confronting the hosts as well as all of CANOC, in realising the games and the importance of banding together to ensure success.

“Each NOC/CGA is being called upon to do more. This is an investment in the Caribbean’s youths... the future of our region,” Lewis said.

He noted that the Games must be a source of motivation and an inspiration to the Caribbean’s youths and young people.

For his part, president of the CROS Guadeloupe Alain Soreze placed emphasis on having participants, “welcomed home”.

He reminded all that “Guadeloupe is a member of CANOC and is committed to playing its part in the development of sport in the Caribbean”.

He ended his presentation with a resounding declaration: “We are the Caribbean!”

The chefs de mission who came to Guadeloupe visited the competition venues where their athletes will try to bring back gold in June.

The group also visited the Games Village.

On Saturday, both on-site and virtual chefs attending received key information regarding logistics and processes around the games.

Air Antilles, a French airline based at Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport in Guadeloupe, was announced as the official air transportation partner of the games.

Corporate accounts manager Alexandre Kourry discussed logistics of travel to the games.

