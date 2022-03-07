RHEANN CHUNG and Aaron Wilson were beaten in two doubles quarter-finals during the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships Sunday night in Cuba.
The Trinidad and Tobago players combined in mixed doubles and went down 11-6, 11-8, 11-2 to Cubans Idalys Lovet and Livan Martinez in their battle for a place in the medal round.
The France-based Chung, a winner of nine gold medals in this tournament with her late step-father Dexter St Louis, and top-ranked male player Wilson had very difficult opponents in the first round.
But they did not even have to pick up their racquets as Puerto Ricans Danlely Rios and Daniel Gonzalez defaulted.
However, Chung and 13-year-old Chloe Fraser went down 11-4, 11-9, 11-8 against two Cubans in the doubles quarters, after defeating Barbadians Anthonette Riley and Kenady King 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 11-6 in the first round.
After scraping past Christopher Franklin and Shermar Britton of Guyana 11-8, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11, 11-7 in the first round, Wilson and Tobagonian Derron Douglas came up against a pair of Cubans and were dismissed 11-4, 11-8, 11-6 in the quarters.
Two Cubans crushed the 18-year-old Douglas and Fraser 11-2, 11-3, 11-2 in the first round of mixed doubles, while two other players from the host country dismissed Joshua Maxwell and the United States-based Khaleel Asgarali 11-9, 11-6, 11-3 at the first hurdle in doubles.
Imani Edwards-Taylor, the 16-year-old southpaw, was the only member of the T&T team who did not play in doubles.
All seven players were eliminated in the round-robin group stage of singles on Saturday and Sunday after both teams had also failed to reach the knockout stage in the team events.