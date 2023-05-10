COACH SAMMY?

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy is in the running to be the next white-ball head coach of the West Indies team.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave confirmed Sammy’s candidacy Tuesday during the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados. “He did apply; he was one of the candidates,” Grave said.
“The recruitment process has now been completed. There is a board of directors meeting on Thursday where I expect the appointments (white ball and red ball) to be ratified and confirmed and therefore I expect to make announcements on those appointments on Friday,” he added.
Sammy led the West Indies to two T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016. Since then, he has gone into coaching, taking charge of Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League in 2020 and the St Lucia Kings in last season’s edition of the Caribbean Premier League.
For the first time, CWI will name separate coaches for the red-ball and white-ball teams.
That decision was taken following the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup after Phil Simmons announced he was stepping down. Simmons relinquished the post following the end of the West Indies tour of Australia last December.
Andre Coley served as the interim head coach for the recent Test series in Zimbabwe and the multi-format tour of South Africa.
In explaining the decision to separate the coaching roles, CWI’s director of cricket, Jimmy Adams said in March: “After recently completing an independent review of our 2022 ICC World Cup performance, which included a closer look at the roles of the current head coach position, we believe it is now necessary to split the role and engage separate coaches for red and white ball formats. The increased frequency of back-to-back multi-format tours combined with the specific demands of the respective formats no longer provides enough time for one individual to adequately plan, prepare and review across bilateral series and franchise itineraries that are so condensed.”
He added: “Separating the roles will also provide the head coaches with more time to oversee players’ ongoing development away from tours directly, and through increased engagement and planning with suitable high-performance programmes and coaches.”
Grave also gave an update on the women’s head coach job, made vacant after Courtney Walsh’s contract was not renewed.
“We expect to have a women’s coach prior to the Ireland series which takes place at the end of June,” Grave indicatd. “We would have completed the recruitment process towards the end of this month.”
He added: “Like the men’s appointments, there’ll be global searches and they’ll go through a very similar interview process with a very similar panel made up of cricket HR and board members and hope to make an appointment well ahead of the Ireland series coming up at the end of June.”