Trinidad and Tobago head coach Shawn Cooper is currently overseeing sessions with a provisional training squad of Under-17 players as preparations continue for next February’s CONCACAF Men’s U-17 Championships (CU17C) in Guatemala.
With the current SSFL season in progress, sessions have been taking place twice weekly with Cooper and his staff observing scrimmages as they work towards trimming the squad to 35.
T&T are in Group F of the CONCACAF Championships with USA, Canada and Barbados. Cooper’s boys open against Canada on February 11, followed by a meeting with the USA on February 13 and Barbados on February 15.
The 2023 CU17C will begin with a 16-team group stage played between the top ranked participating nations (according to CONCACAF’s Men’s U-17 ranking). The nations (in alphabetical order): Barbados, Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curacao, El Salvador, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Suriname, USA and T&T.
For the group stage, to be played between February 11-16, Groups E and G will be based at the Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City, while Groups F and H will be hosted by the Estadio Pensativo in Antigua.
After group stage play, the top three nations in each group will advance to the knockout stage, joining the four 2022 CONCACAF U-17 Men’s Qualifiers (CU17Q) group winners; Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico.
The round of 16 matches will take place February 18 and 19, at both venues, followed by the quarter-finals (February 21 and 22), semi-finals (February 24) and final (February 26) in Guatemala City.
All knockout stage matches will be played in a single match direct elimination format and the four semi-finalists will qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru 2023.