Out-of-favour Test off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall completed a 11-wicket match haul as the Leeward Islands Hurricanes hammered the Windward Islands Volcanoes by 228 runs yesterday.
The 29-year-old picked up six for 45 on the final day of the fourth round encounter at the Queen’s Park Oval, a spell that sent the Volcanoes crashing to 184 all out before lunch.
Captain Kavem Hodge, unbeaten at the start on 25, top-scored with 43 but there was little resistance from the middle and lower order as the Volcanoes lost their last seven wickets for 57 runs after resuming on 127 for three.
Cornwall, overlooked for the last Test series against England, grabbed three of the wickets to fall yesterday while left-arm spinner Daniel Doram (three for 13) picked up two scalps.
Following his first innings five for 61, Cornwall finished the game with 11 for 106 to move his tally for the season to 21 wickets.
Cornwall struck as early as the second over of the day when the left-handed Ackeem Auguste (18) offered no shot to one which went on with the arm and was bowled before Volcanoes had added a single run.
Boosted by the strike, Cornwall then ripped out the Volcanoes middle order. He trapped Keron Cottoy lbw on the back foot for six and then also hit Hodge plumb on the back foot, after the right-hander had faced 141 balls and counted half-dozen fours.
Cornwall then removed the last recognised batsman Denis Smith for seven, the right-hander charging from his crease, missing wild heave and having his stumps shattered.
Summarised scores:
LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 333 (Colin Archibald 106 not out, Jahmar Hamilton 52, Daniel Doram 43, Terrance Warde 30; Preston McSween 5/92) and 252-8 dec. (Devon Thomas 51, Ross Powell 40, Rahkeem Cornwall 38; Kenneth Dember 3/62, Darius Martin 3/94)
WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 173 (Keron Cottoy 73 not out, Devon Smith 35; Rahkeem Cornwall 5-61) and 184 (Kimani Melius 51, Kavem Hodge 43; Rahkeem Cornwall 6-45)
—Hurricanes won by 228 runs.