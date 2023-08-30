Caribbean Premier League (CPL) CEO Pete Russell is unfazed by Kieron Pollard’s criticism of the new over-rate rules and penalties and insists the system is working as intended.
Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) captain Pollard labelled the new rule “absolutely ridiculous” following his team’s six-wicket win over the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday, after his side was given the first-ever red card in the tournament and forced to field one player short in the final over of the Patriots innings.
Asked at a press conference in Barbados yesterday, about Pollard’s comments, Russell said the CPL was “disappointed” by them, but that, “emotions run high.”
He was however, unapologetic about the new rules. “I thought it did exactly what I wanted it to do,” he said. “The reason we’ve done this is to try and speed up play.”
He gave an experience to support his point saying: “I sat next to someone in the stands during that game on Sunday and he had to get a ferry back to Nevis and he had to leave the game early because of the amount of time it took to bowl those last few overs. The last over was bowled in 12 minutes which is not acceptable, so it has a knock-on effect.”
Russell insisted: “We’re doing it for the fans; that’s really the reason for doing it. I’m certainly not of a mind to change. If you look at the overall timing, each game is 17 minutes quicker than it was last year, so from that point of view it has been successful. It’s just unfortunate that Trinidad got caught up in it but everyone signed up to the rules so I’m happy with where we’re at.”
Last night, Pollard’s Knight Riders took on the Barbados Royals at Kensington Oval in their first match since the red card episode. Royals all-rounder Jason Holder on Tuesday threw his support behind Pollard over his statements.