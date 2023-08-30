LAUNCHING ONE: Trinbago Knight Riders’ Andre Russell hits a six in match 12 of the Caribbean Premier League against the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Warner Park Sporting Complex in Basseterre, St Kitts, last Sunday. Patriots got to 178-5 off 20 overs before TKR eased to 180 for four off 17.1 overs, for a comfortable six-wicket victory. TKR were in action against the Barbados Royals last night in Bridgetown. —Photo: Randy Brooks/CPL T20