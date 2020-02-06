CPL 2019

A view of the crowd at Match 32 of the 2019 Caribbean Premier League between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents. Photo courtesy Hero CPL 

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw another increase in viewership numbers during the 2019 season as the vibrant and exciting T20 league continues to grow in stature and reputation.

Total viewership, combining broadcast and digital, was 312 million, representing an increase of 56 per cent from 2018. Viewership for the tournament has increased every season over the event’s seven year history.

Last year's tournament, which took place between September 4 and October 12, featured 34 men’s matches and two women’s exhibition games, contested in Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.

Televised live with major broadcast deals in a large number of countries, the tournament was also streamed on Facebook and Twitter. This meant that no matter where you were in the world, you were able to watch 'The Biggest Party in Sport'. This commitment to digital innovation has been key to the success of the tournament and the league will be looking to increase its digital footprint in 2020 with more platforms for fans to enjoy the action.

Hero CPL's chief executive officer, Damien O’Donohoe, said: “We are immensely proud of the CPL, and we are delighted to see it get bigger each year. The fact that we are able to release such fantastic viewership figures is a further testament to the way this tournament has grown and become firmly established as one of the world’s premier sporting events. We are already working hard on the 2020 edition of the CPL and we are really looking forward to even more fans tuning in this year.”

