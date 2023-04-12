Cummings on fire

KERON “Ball Pest” Cummings has been selected on the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) Team-of-the-Week for a fifth consecutive time. Cummings has earned a selection in every Team-of-the-Week selected so far, between matchday one to five.
Cummings has 14 T&T senior team caps and three international goals against CONCACAF giants Mexico, including two at the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup. A subsequent move to an American Major League Soccer (MLS) club was curtailed when he suffered a mysterious gunshot injury to the leg.
Cummings, 34, is the main man driving Central FC’s midfield and although the early TTPFL leaders have suffered consecutive back-to-back defeats to current leaders AC Port of Spain (2-1) and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (5-3), Cummings continues to enjoy a purple patch of form this season.
In related news, TTPFL action resumes on Saturday with early matches at Manny Ramjohn and Larry Gomes Stadiums. Then, later that evening, the La Horquetta Recreation Ground provides a tasty double-header.
There, leaders AC Port of Spain will hope to maintain top spot with victory over A youthful San Juan Jabloteh, which scored an injury time winner to edge Point Fortin Civic 1-0 last time out, for the Bourg Mulatresse outfit’s first win of the season. And fresh from meeting Defence Force in a rescheduled mid-week match, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers are back home for the second match of the double-header, in which they play Morvant Caledonia United.
On Sunday, action shifts to the Arima Velodrome venue which has seen several big crowds turn up. There, Defence Force square off against Cunupia FC in the early match, while second-placed Club Sando face Prison FC later on.
UPCOMING FIXTURES:
(Saturday)
Manny Ramjohn Stadium
4PM—W CONNECTION FC vs POINT FORTIN CIVIC
Larry Gomes Stadium
4PM—CENTRAL FC vs POLICE FC
La Horquetta Recreation Ground
5PM—AC PORT OF SPAIN vs SAN JUAN JABLOTEH
7.15PM—LA HORQUETTA RANGERS vs MORVANT CALEDONIA UTD
(Sunday)
Arima Velodrome
4PM—DEFENCE FORCE vs CUNUPIA FC
6.15PM—PRISON vs TIGER TANKS CLUB SANDO
MATCHWEEK 7 RESULTS:
(Sunday)
AC PORT OF SPAIN 4 (Jameel Neptune 15’, 51 & 65’, John-Paul Rochard 21’) VS CALEDONIA 1 (Brandon Semper 11’)
SAN JUAN JABLOTEH 1 (Nical Stephen 90+2’) VS POINT FORTIN 0
(Saturday)
TIGER TANKS CLUB SANDO 3 (Michael Basdeo 9’, Seon Thomas 63’, Jabari Forbes 64’) VS W. CONNECTION FC 1 (Dwight Pope 53’)
DEFENCE FORCE FC 7 (Reon Moore 19’ & 37’ Jelani Felix 21’, Brent Sam 45+3’, Hashim Arcia 65’ & 73’ Lashawn Roberts 83’) VS PRISON SERVICE FC 0
TERMINIX LA HORQUETTA RANGERS 5 (Ataulla Guerra 4’, Isaiah Raymond 29’, Isaiah Lee 45’, Leslie Joel Russell 49’, Daniel David 85’) VS CENTRAL FC 3 (Keron Cummings 28’ pen, Anslem Jackson 56’, Kesean St. Rose 62’)
POLICE FC 2 (Elijah Belgrave 86’, Kareem Freitas 90’) VS CUNUPIA FC 1 (Ricardo Williams 37’)