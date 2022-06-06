JEAN-JULIEN ROJER of neighbouring Curacao on Saturday became the oldest player to capture a French Open title since the Open era of tennis began way back in 1968.
The 40-year-old, who now represents the Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador saved three match points to edge Ivan Dodig of Croatia and American Austin Krajicek 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 for the men’s doubles trophy at Philippe Chatrier Stadium.
The match, which lasted a tick over three hours, was one of the best of the entire two weeks of the year’s second Grand Slam tournament.
After saving all 11 break points they faced throughout the three sets, the No. 12 seeds broke serve on their first attempt to go up 5-2 in the decider and routinely sealed the deal a couple games later.
The 31-year-old Arevalo became the first player from Central America to ever win a Grand Slam title, and a shot he produced from almost the first row of seats in the stadium to eventually win a point in the final was voted No. 1 in the top five points of the tournament by NBC Network.
It was the fourth Grand Slam title for Rojer, whose first was also on clay at Roland Garros when he combined with Anna-Lena Gronefeld of Germany to capture the mixed doubles crown in 2014.
The former world No. 3 doubles player, who won the Trinidad ITF Junior Tournament twice in the late 1990s, and Romanian Horia Tecau lifted the title at Wimbledon Championships the following year, and they brought down the curtain on the ’17 Grand Slam season by winning the United States Open.
The only one of the four major titles that has eluded Rojer thus far is the first on the calendar, the Australian Open, which takes place from mid-January.
Rafael Nadal, who turned 36 on Friday, became the oldest French Open singles champ on Sunday when he captured the title for a staggering 14th time by drubbing first-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud, of Norway, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.
It was the 22nd Grand Slam crown for the Spaniard, who joined German Steffi Graf in third place on the overall list and moved two clear of world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Switzerland’s Roger Federer in the men’s race.
Australian Margaret Court is the overall leader with 24 titles, one more than American Serena Williams.
Iga Swaitek, who turned 21 last Tuesday, tied Williams’ second best win-streak of this century Thursday when she prevailed for the 34th straight time to advance to the women’s final.
Two days later, the world No. 1 from Poland cruised past 18-year-old American Cori “Coco” Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to win the crown for the second time in three years and tie Williams’ sister Venus for the most consecutive tour victories since 2000.