Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced FanCraze and their Crictos.com digital collectibles programme as new partners of the West Indies Test team and of CWI.
The Crictos.com branding will appear on the playing shirts of the West Indies men’s team throughout the Apex Test series against England which bowled off Tuesday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
CWI and FanCraze have signed a multi-year partnership to develop an NFT programme and metaverse products featuring the West Indies players. The partnership signifies the start of developing the official digital collectibles for the West Indies teams featuring current players and key archive moments. This will give West Indies fans all around the world the chance to own pieces of West Indies cricketing history through innovative blockchain technology, which will also provide more opportunities for digital trading cards, games and experiences based on the West Indies men’s and women’s players.
“We are excited to welcome FanCraze as a new partner for Cricket West Indies and the West Indies teams, especially with Fancraze’s Crictos NFT branding to appear on the West Indies Test shirt for the forthcoming Apex Series,” said CWI’s commercial director, Dominic Warne.
“This partnership goes far beyond the pitch...Not only will the partnership create the chance for fans around the world to own famous pieces of our amazing West Indies cricket history, it will provide significant investment into cricket in the Caribbean and contribute to the players’ pool for years to come,” Warne added.
The Apex Test series is being contested for the newly-minted Richards-Botham trophy, which was officially unveiled on Sunday by icons Sir Vivian Richards and Lord Ian Botham.
The first Test runs from March 8-12 in Antigua while the second will be played at Kensington Oval, Barbados, from March 16-20. The series will climax in the third Test at the Grenada National Stadium from March 24-28.