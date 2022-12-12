KENYAN Alex Ekesa successfully defended his crown when the 2022 Sportsmax Run Barbados marathon was contested, yesterday, on the picturesque east coast of Barbados.

The lanky Kenyan last claimed the top prize at the 2019 edition of the 26.2 mile marathon–the culmination of the two-day Run Barbados Weekend–before the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic caused a two-year-hiatus of the Caribbean’s largest marathon event.