CWI praises Sir Vivian

Che Benny scored a handful of goals to steer Trinidad and Tobago past Martinique 8-2 in the Caribbean Games men’s futsal third-place play-off, in Guadeloupe, yesterday. In addition to his five goals, Benny had two assists.

The futsal bronze took the T&T medal tally at the inaugural Caribbean Games to 17. Competing in six sports, T&T earned five gold medals, seven silver and five bronze.