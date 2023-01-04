CWI SLAMMED

CRICKET WEST INDIES director Condey Riley and former West Indies opener Philo Wallace both expressed displeasure with the non-selection of Barbados to host any of the matches during the 2023 CWI Four-Day Championship.
Riley, also the president of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA), said he was not buying into the reason for the decision being problematic flight arrangements into the island.
“When things like this happen, I realise why CWI is where it is. But I know that if you want to get to Barbados, it is the same way you can get to Antigua or Grenada or St Vincent, you can get to Barbados,” Riley told listeners of the “Mason & Guest” programme on Tuesday.
Asked by host Andrew Mason if the BCA had raised any concerns or objections to CWI’s decision not to have Barbados host games, Riley said: “No. You know why? It makes no sense. You say that the problem is travel, so how do they get down to the other islands? I never went to school in August and when I hear that ignorance, I just smile.”
Wallace disagreed with that course of action and implored the BCA to pressure the CWI for further explanations.
“I was surprised that the defending champions of first-class cricket has not been given any first-class games in Barbados... I think it is a clear indication from CWI that Barbados is being ostracised...
“You cannot have Barbados as champions not being able to have home games and host other matches as well. I would like to hear from CWI who sets out the fixtures and who decides where these games are being played,” contended Wallace, adding that regional players should also not be deprived of playing on the fast-paced surface at the Kensington Oval.
On Tuesday, the CWI unveiled the 2023 West Indies Championship schedule to be followed by new Headley-Weekes Series. The series will feature three matches and three teams.
Team Headley and Team Weekes will be selected from the best performers in the 2023 West Indies Championship and players outside the starting West Indies Test XI. The West Indies Academy will provide the third team in the new series. That series will bowl off from April 18 to May 6 at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua.
The 2023 edition of West Indies Championship precedes that with five rounds of four-day action featuring the six regional franchise teams—defending champions Barbados Pride, Guyana Harpy Eagles, Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, and Windward Islands Volcanoes.
The first two rounds will be played from February 1-11 in Grenada (National Stadium) and in Antigua (CCG and at the SVRS). There will then be a break before the tournament resumes on March 15 through April 1, for the final three rounds, after which the champions will be crowned and presented with the Headley-Weekes trophy.
These matches will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), Queen’s Park Oval (QPO) and the Diego Martin Sports Complex (DMSC).
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:
West Indies Championship 2023
February 1-4: 1st round in Grenada/Antigua
February 8-11: 2nd round in Grenada/Antigua
March 15-18: 3rd round in Trinidad
March 22-25: 4th round in Trinidad
March 29-April 1: 5th round in Trinidad
Headley Weekes Tri-Series (@ CCG)
April 19-22: Team Headley v WI Academy
April 26-29: Team Weekes vs WI Academy
May 3-6: Team Weekes vs Team Headley