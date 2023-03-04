For the second straight month, a Trinidad and Tobago Red Force cricketer has risen to the top of the podium among local athletes, with Darren Bravo’s twin centuries in the West Indies Championship earning him the Express Star of the Month accolade for February.
Left-arm orthodox spinner Khary Pierre was the Star of the Month for January after an excellent showing in the Soca Kings North/South Classic when he grabbed eight wickets for 71 runs which earned him a recall to the national four-day team.
The stylish left-handed Bravo, the Red Force skipper, had a productive February, scoring 100 and 100 not out against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the second-round match of the regional four-day tournament early in February.
That match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua ended in a draw, with the Red Force dominating most of the game. Bravo’s side also earned a draw in the season opener against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in Grenada.
The seasoned middle-order batter, Bravo, edged reigning world indoor 400m champions Jereem Richards for the top spot despite the track star clinching multiple medals in February.
Richards won Men’s 400m indoor gold at the 115th Millrose Games in Armory Park, New York. “The Dream” topped the field in 45.84 seconds and followed that performance with gold in the 400m event at the Birmingham World Indoor Tour Final towards the end of February in a time of 45.74, which earned him the overall World Indoor Tour 400 title.
There were also some good performances by swimmer Nikoli Blackman who dominated the National Age Group Long Course Championships, earning multiple medals and Carifta standards.
Another top national cricketer, off-spinner Karishma Ramharack was also in the running after grabbing five wickets in three matches for the West Indies Women during last month’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. The effort earned Ramharack a spot on the ICC Team of the Tournament.
However, Bravo’s centuries were a significant achievement and one that Red Force head coach David Furlonge hopes can spur the team on to better batting performances in the remaining three rounds of the tournament set to take place in Trinidad this month and also lead to the left-hander being recalled to the West Indies Test team. “They were responsible knocks,” Furlonge said of Bravo’s centuries.
“He took the responsibility of going in there and letting the other fellas bat around him. He got a couple of chances in the second innings but that is how the game goes, but all in all, I think it was excellent from him and it was something the team needed,” the Red Force head coach added.
“We always spoke about wanting to get big scores and I think those types of innings are what we are looking for and I think they can inspire the other players to go on to get bigger scores and not be happy with the 50s and 60s,” Furlonge continued.
Furlonge, who also coached Bravo during his tenure at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club, said he always had faith in the batter who did well in the Test arena in the past.
The 34-year-old Bravo has so far played 56 Tests for the Windies, scoring 3,538 runs with eight centuries and 17 half-centuries.
“As a coach, I am sort of a believer in Darren. I believe that anytime he walks out there, he has the ability to get a hundred on any given day,” said Furlonge.
“We have three more games and I am looking forward to him getting at least two more hundreds.”
“The West Indies chairman of selectors (Desmond Haynes) has also said that the selectors are keeping their eyes on him (Bravo), so hopefully he can get back on the West Indies team sooner rather than later,” Furlonge added.
Bravo currently has the most runs—261—in the West Indies Championship.