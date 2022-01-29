DECIDER TODAY

The series will go down to the wire today after Moeen Ali led England to a 34-run victory over the West Indies to level five-game series at 2-2 heading into the final match at Kensington Oval in Barbados.
The England skipper Ali was on fire with the bat, scoring a crucial 63 off 28 balls to help the visitors post 193 for six after being inserted.
Ali then grabbed two crucial wickets for 28 runs as the hosts were restricted to 159 for five in reply to set up what West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard is expecting to be “a good shootout” and a “even” contest today.
Pollard reckoned the Windies gave up too many runs in the back end of England’s innings resulting in them have to chase 20 runs too many.
“I think it was a game of two halves. It spun more in the night. I really believe in the back end of the innings is where we let it slip a bit,” Pollard said after the game.
“That’s the nature of T20 cricket. It only takes you six balls or a couple of hits to get you away from where you actual want to be. We were looking at 160 or 170 which we thought would have been chase-able but they getting to 190-odd it just put that extra 20 runs out our reach,” he continued.
“I thought right until then we were in with a chance and the way we started with the bat I thought we had a very good chance but we sort of slowed up in the middle. I think tomorrow is going to be an even game. We are going to play in the middle of the Oval so it is going to be a good shootout,” Pollard concluded.
The West Indies started the chase well, reaching 31 without loss in four overs with Kyle Mayers - playing his first match of the series in place of regular opener Shai Hope - hitting a couple of sixes off Ali to get going before taking the attack to Tymal Mills in the fifth over with a four and two more sixes as the score raced to 47.
Brandon King got into the act with back-to-back cuts for four to bring up the team fifty in quick order but the hosts couldn’t maintain the sustain the hitting beyond the Powerplay with Mayers trying to clear the long off ropes off Ali again but this time falling short with Chris Jordan taking an easy catch in the deep. Mayers top-scored with 40 off just 23 balls.
King fell in similar fashion in the tenth over, finding Phil Salt on the long-on boundary for 26 as the hosts slipped to 69 for two half-way through the chase.
Wickets kept tumbling to spin, with Rovman Powell, who scored a century last week, being bowled by a googly from leg-spinner Adil Rashid for just five.
Needing 110 off the final seven overs, Nicholas Pooran (22) decided it was time to get a move on, smashing off-spinner Liam Livingstone for two huge sixes in the 14th over before pulling the next ball to Jason Roy who took a low, diving catch coming in from the long-on boundary.
Holder (36) then stepped up to keep the chase alive with two sixes off Rashid over deep midwicket in the 15th over and another over long-on off Mills in the 16th but the required rate kept climbing.
Pollard and Holder could not find the ropes in the next over from Jordan as England tightened the screws, with the Windies needing 54 off 18 balls. It proved too much in the end.
Earlier, having lost Tom Banton in the second over, caught by Mayers off Holder, with the score on eight, England needed a big partnership and James Vince and Jason Roy gave them just that, putting on 89 in the next ten overs.
Despite holding a wide line to both men, the English pair did manage to get some big blows in, with Roy hitting Romario Shepherd over long-off for six as the Powerplay ended at 45 for one.
Vince followed up with a six over third man off a wide ball from Dominic Drakes. Roy eventually reached his eighth 50 with a six over deep midwicket off Drakes before he was caught behind by wicketkeeper Pooran off Pollard for 52.
Vince fell in the next over, caught by Mayers off Akeal Hosein to bring the England skipper to the middle to finish off job.
Ali was brutal in the back end of the innings, hitting Holder for 28 runs in the 18th over.
Holder tried to hold the wide line but Ali attacked everything.
The penultimate over was a big one too, with 18 runs coming off Shepherd. Ali was again at the heart of it, striking two more sixes. He also raised his fourth T20I half-century in the over off just 23 balls before finally departing in the final over, caught by Shepherd off Holder’s bowling.
But it was England who ended the innings will all of the momentum, Sam Billings hitting two sixes off the final two balls to take them to what proved a winning total.