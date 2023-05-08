Shunelle Sawh’s composed half-century could not make up for the shortcomings of her team-mates as the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas suffered a six-wicket defeat to defending champions Barbados in their Cricket West Indies Super50 Cup first round match yesterday in St Kitts.
At Warner Park yesterday, Anisa Mohammed made her first appearance in regional cricket since the inaugural Women’s Caribbean Premier League T20 series last September, leading the Divas. But her decision to bat first was not backed up by her side’s batters, as T&T were dismissed for 161 with six overs and one ball to spare in their alloted 50 overs.
The one exception was West Indies Under-19 player Sawh. Opening the innings, she played the anchor role, batting through 42.2 overs for 68 off 113 balls, with six fours.
However, Sawh was only able to build two partnerships of note, one with veteran Britney Cooper (32) with whom she added 60 for the fourth wicket before Cooper was trapped lbw by leg-spinner Keila Elliott in the 25th over, and the other with skipper Mohammed. They added 34 for the sixth before Mohammed (16) became one of seamer Allison Gordon’s four wickets.
Gordon had done the early damage, removing opener Sania Abdool (two), wicketkeeper Reniece Boyce and Djenaba Joseph (six), as T&T laboured to 27 for three by the 12th over before Sawh and Cooper got together.
But after the salvaging work of that pair and later Mohammed’s contribution, the innings went into free-fall when Sawh was dismissed, offering a straightforward return catch to Elliott in the 43rd over. The total then was 157 for eight. T&T then quickly lost their last two wickets —Steffie Soogrim and Kirbyina Alexander—as they fell for the addition of just four runs.
The run out of Alexander, going for a high-risk single highlighted the wastage in the T&T innings.
And having failed to bat out their 50 overs, the Divas were always going to be under pressure to defend 161 against an experienced Barbados batting unit.
T&T began with all-spin, and skipper Mohammed struck a notable early blow when she had Barbados captain and key batter Hayley Matthews (ten) forcing a shot off the back foot to Abdool at mid-off in the second over (15 for one).
However the Knight sisters, Kycia (37, 66 balls) and Kyshona (35, 61 balls) used their West Indies experience to settle things down and take the game away from T&T with a level-headed second wicket partnership of 74.
However, in an eventful 23rd over bowled by left-arm spinner Soogrim, both the Knights and Trishan Holder were dismissed, Kycia falling to an Alexander catch off the third ball, Kyshona being run out off the fourth and Holder being bowled off the sixth.
But T&T hopes of further success were snuffed out by Aaliyah Alleyne and Shakera Selman who took their side from 90 for four to victory at 162 for four in the 39th over.
The other matches yesterday saw even lower scoring with the Windward Islands and Jamaica recording nine and six-wicket wins respectively.
Summarised scores:
At Warner Park:
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 161 all out, 43.5 overs (Shunelle Sawh 68, Britney Cooper 32; Allison Gordon 4/36, Keila Elliott 4/40)
vs BARBADOS 162-4, 38.3 overs (Aaliyah Alleyne 48 not out, Kycia Knight 37, Kyshona Knight 35; Steffie Soogrim 2/36)
—Barbados beat T&T by six wickets.
At Conaree Cricket Centre:
GUYANA 79 all out, 27.1 overs (Realeanna Grimmond 20; Qiana Joseph 4/18)
vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 80-1, 21.2 overs (Afy Fletcher 44 not out, Namiah Marcellin 29 not out)
—Windwards beat Guyana by nine wickets.
At St Paul’s Sports Complex:
LEEWARD ISLANDS 120 all out, 23.1 overs (Terez Parker 31, Divya Saxena 25; Vanessa Watts 4/22)
vs JAMAICA 121-4, 24.1 overs (Natasha McLean 33 not out, Rashada Williams 32, Stafanie Taylor 22; Amanda Edwards 2/15)
Jamaica beat Leewards by six wickets.