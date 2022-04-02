Dookie back on court

NINE days after capturing the biggest prize of her young career, Jordane Dookie will return to her favourite hunting ground tomorrow.
The 14-year-old, who became the first tennis recipient of a Junior Player of the Year title during the First Citizens Sports Awards last week Saturday, will be competing in an ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in the Dominican Republic.
Dookie enjoyed a tremendous season last year, with the highlight performances coming on this island.
The attacking youngster reached the singles and doubles finals of both 14 and under tournaments in a Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) series in Dominican Republic in August.
And as a result, Dookie qualified for the COTECC Masters and competed in their most prestigious tournament in November in Mexico.
The player who ended the season ranked fifth in COTECC returned to Dominican Republic last month and was again in tremendous form.
After losing her opening match against the hosts and eventual champions, Dookie played unbeaten in the No. 1 singles position and won three of four doubles matches as Trinidad and Tobago’s 16 and under team finished fifth in the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Billie Jean Cup.
However this will be a completely different challenge for last year’s East Club’s Classified Division A runner-up.
Dookie has now stepped up in class to battle against 18 & under players and, just winning a main-draw match for someone her age at this level is an accomplishment in itself.
A total of 21 females on the entry list have a world junior ranking, with Monika Stankiewicz leading the way at #304.
Dookie, who reached the 14 & under singles final in both USTA (United States Tennis Association) tournaments she contested in July, has never played in an ITF 18 & under tournament before.
After this week’s competition, she will travel to Guadeloupe for another Grade Four tournament next week.