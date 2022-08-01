Marquee West Indies women’s all-rounder Deandra Dottin has abruptly quit international cricket citing concerns with the “current climate and team environment”. In an announcement via Twitter, Dottin alluded to her “fire (burning) out”.
“This announcement has come with much contemplation as cricket has always been a passion of mine,” Dottin said in a statement. “However, when the fire burns out, one has to take time to reassess their commitment. There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome. The current climate and team environment has been non-conducive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion.
“I am appreciative of the opportunities afforded to me and I have ruminated on my decision over a period of time,” she continued. “Playing for the West Indies and representing the region has been an honour. During my 14 years of playing, I have trained at my best and grown as a player physically, mentally and emotionally.
“It is the combination of this growth that has assisted me in reflecting on what is truly important to me. With much sadness but without regret, I realise that I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently,” added the all-rounder. Dottin said she would continue to play domestic cricket “around the world”.
Since her debut at 17, Dottin, 31, has gone on to become one of the most dominant batters in women’s internationals. She has struck three hundreds and 22 half-centuries in 143 One-Day Internationals which has garnered her 3,727 runs at an average of 30.54, and hit two centuries and 12 fifties in 126 T20Is, scoring 2,697 runs.
An outstanding fielder, Dottin has been a live wire for the Caribbean side and has also proven important with the ball, taking 72 ODI wickets and 62 T20I scalps. She is currently representing Barbados at the Commonwealth Games, and is thereafter expected to feature in the Hundred in England and the inaugural women’s Caribbean Premier League.