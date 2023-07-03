NIRAV DOUGDEEN went out in the Grade Three doubles semi-finals when the Under-14 division of the leading tournament in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) concluded last week Thursday in the Dominican Republic.
After winning two matches in the draw, the Trinidad and Tobago player and Brandon Bridgwater of Curacao were beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Mario Rivera and Puerto Rican Miguel Quinones in their battle for a place in the title match of the tournament known as JITIC.
The players who failed to reach the last eight in the singles equivalent draw ended up in the consolation draw and Dougdeen again fell in the last four.
The son of former national junior champ Roshni Naraynsingh was edged 5-3, 1-4, 10/4 by compatriot Connor Carrington, who then lost the title match 5-4 (7/5), 4-0 to Boaz Koordjk.
The player from Suriname had won his semi-final match 5-3, 4-1 over Jovan Garibana, who had beaten Dougdeen in the age-group final of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament a few weeks ago.
All nine T&T players ended up in the Grade Three draws after failing to qualifying for the main (Grade A) draws from the round-robin group stage last weekend.
Madison Khan turned in the best performance of the team as the “Lease” Under-16 champ made it to the singles semis.
Dougdeen and Shiloh Walker combined with foreign players to make it to the last four in doubles.
Makeda Bain, Darius Rahaman and Campbell-Smith sisters, Em-Miryam and Abba, were the other members of the Anthony Jeremiah-coached team in the six-day tournament.