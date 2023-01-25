Dowrich to lead Pride

Out-of-favour Test gloveman Shane Dowrich has been appointed captain for Barbados Pride’s opening two matches of the regional first class championship.
The 31-year-old played 35 Tests for West Indies but has not featured since abruptly leaving the Test tour of New Zealand in 2020. He led one of the teams during the recent Barbados Legends Series, which serves as preparation for the Regional First Class Championship.
After a protracted 14-month break, Dowrich returned to first class action last year when he turned out for Pride in the regional championship but his returns proved meagre, averaging 27 from five matches.
Dowrich will lead a squad which includes Test batsman and former Pride skipper Shamarh Brooks who was axed for next month’s two-month tour of Zimbabwe following a poor campaign Down Under.
Left-hander Shayne Moseley, who played two Tests against Bangladesh two years ago, is the other player in the 13-man squad with Test experience. The 26-year-old Keon Harding, with a single One-Day International against Bangladesh in 2021, is also part of the squad.
Pride take on perennial rivals Guyana Harpy Eagles in the opening round starting February 1 and will face Jamaica Scorpions in the second round beginning February 8—both matches carded for Antigua.
SQUAD:
Shane Dowrich (captain), Camarie Boyce, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Drakes, Keon Harding, Chaim Holder, Akeem Jordan, Nicholas Kirton, Jair McAllister, Shayne Moseley, Zachary McCaskie, Shamar Springer, Kevin Wickham.