Draw on the cards

The second Test between the West Indies and England appears destined for a draw after another exhausting day for the touring side in the field at Kensington Oval, England closing with a lead of 136 and all 10 second-innings wickets in hand heading into the final day.
On a much-criticised placid pitch, the West Indies batters -- led by captain Kraigg Brathwaite (160 off 489 balls) and his remarkable feats of concentration -- again blunted the England attack for 2 1/2 sessions, adding only 123 runs in 71 overs in a dreary day’s play before finally being bundled out for 411.
It earned England a first-innings lead of 96 and left them with 17 overs to negotiate through to the close; Alex Lees (18no) and Zak Crawley (21no) progressed their score to 40-0, and though the tourists will likely target a declaration at some point today, taking a further 10 wickets on this pitch which has produced just 19 across the first four days will likely prove too tall an order -- especially with a massive 188 overs worth of work already in their weary bowlers’ legs.
Jack Leach (3-118) had the biggest workload of them all, racking up a staggering 69.5 overs in the West Indies’ first innings. Having copped a fair bit of criticism for the speeds at which he bowled on Friday, Leach offered up more variation on day four yesterday and deserved greater rewards for his efforts in which he conceded just 21 runs from his 25.5 overs, which included 13 maidens.
He did bag himself two wickets, including the key one of Brathwaite, ripping one past his outside edge to clip the top of off stump shortly after the third new ball had been taken, while he returned to wrap up the innings by trapping Joshua Da Silva (33) lbw.
Debutant Saqib Mahmood (2-58) finally claimed his first career Test wicket in dismissing Jason Holder (12) two balls after the lunch interval. The seamer, who was denied his maiden breakthrough on day three when bowling Jermaine Blackwood (102) off a no-ball when on 65, then nearly celebrated two in as many overs as Da Silva was given out lbw for three, only for the decision to be overturned on review with a faint inside edge shown.
Da Silva regrouped and, along with Brathwaite and the tail, hung around for a further 34 overs, taking crucial time out of the game.