Draw on the cards

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and deputy Jermaine Blackwood both carved out valiant hundreds as West Indies left their mark on day three of the second Test with an exceptional batting effort yesterday.

The 29-year-old Brathwaite crafted an unbeaten 109 -- his tenth Test hundred -- while the 30-year-Blackwood unfurled an equally outstanding 102 -- his third Test century -- as West Indies marched to the close on 288 for four, in reply to England’s massive first innings of 507 for nine declared.