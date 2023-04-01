Eagles snatch title

A destructive spell from Kevin Sinclair triggered a Leeward Islands Hurricanes batting collapse and enabled Guyana Harpy Eagles to snatch an unexpected 17-run win in the West Indies Championship yesterday, to claim the Headley-Weekes Trophy, symbol of supremacy in the tournament.
The off-spinner bagged six for 33 from 16.5 overs, and long-serving left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul supported with three for 44 from 15 overs, and the Hurricanes were bowled out for 125 in their second innings close to an hour after the start on the final day of their fifth-round match at the Guyana National Stadium.
Chasing 143 to win, Hurricanes started the day on 81 for one, and they looked set to pull off a heist on 96 for one, but Sinclair struck twice in the span of three balls in the fourth over of the day, removing Keacy Carty for 21 and Devon Thomas for a second ball duck to trigger the slide.
The visitors lost their last nine wickets for 29 in the space of 74 balls with discarded left-handed West Indies opener Kieron Powell propping them up with a top score of 61.
Sinclair formalised the result when he trapped Javier Spencer lbw for a duck, playing back and swinging across in the fourth over of the day to spark wild celebrations on the field by the Harpy Eagles and their support staff.
Harpy Eagles earned 15.8 points from the match and ended with 84 for the season and enabled them to give their captain Leon Johnson a fitting send-off into retirement with the sixth West Indies Championship title in the Professional Cricket League era (2014-15 onwards) under his leadership.
Meanwhile, at the Queen’s Park Oval, the Windward Islands Volanoes did their part in positioning themselves to be champions when a career-best spell from Kenneth Dember propelled them to a convincing 121-run win against deposed champions Barbados Pride.
The Vincentian off-spinner grabbed five for 26 from 13 overs, and left-arm spinner Larry Edwards took three for 38 from 17 overs, as Pride were bowled out for 114 in their second innings a little before lunch on the final day.
Commenting on the Championship victory, retiring Harpy Eagles skipper Lweon Johnson said: “This was a great performance..a great team performance and I’m massively proud of everyone who contributed towards us winning...We were really tested in this final match, and we responded to the challenge with a magnificent win.
“One of the great things about the season was the progress made by the young players in the team. At various time they stood up with major performances and that was great to see. We made progress. Also, tribute to the senior players who also led from the front, offered invaluable advice and made my job as captain easier on and off the field.”
Summarised scores:
WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 237 (Alick Athanaze 59, Tevyn Walcott 55; Akeem Jordan 5/44, Roshon Primus 2/44, Jomel Warrican 2/57) & 225 (Sunil Ambris 79, Ryan John 37, Tevyn Walcott 35; Jomel Warrican 4/58, Jair McAllister 2/21, Akeem Jordan 2/59).
vs BARBADOS PRIDE 227 (Shayne Moseley 112, Rashawn Worrell 35; Larry Edward 6/43, Preston McSween 2/40) & 114 (Joshua Drakes 35; Kenneth Dember 5/26, Larry Edward 3/38).
---Volcanoes won by 121 runs.
GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 122 (Matthew Nandu 22; Rahkeem Cornwall 4/27, Colin Archibald 2/27, Javier Spencer 2/35) & 267 (Kemol Savory 66, Veerasammy Permaul 65; Rahkeem Cornwall 4/58, Jeremiah Louis 3/66, Karima Gore 2/4).
vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 247 (Jahmar Hamilton 58, Kofi James 42, Kieran Powell 39; Nial Smith 4/33, Veerasammy Permaul 3/51, Kevin Sinclair 2/48) & 125 (Kieran Powell 61; Kevin Sinclair 6/33, Veerasammy Permaul 3/44).
---Harpy Eagles won by 17 runs.
FINAL POINTS
(1) Guyana Harpy Eagles 84 points – Champions
(2) Windward Islands Volcanoes 74.2
(3) Barbados Pride 55.6
(4) Trinidad & Tobago Red Force 49.4
(5) Leeward Islands Hurricanes 46.2
(6) Jamaica Scorpions 25.6