The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players let themselves down with the bat once again, as they fell to a 143-run defeat against the Guyana Harpy Eagles before tea on the final day of their third round West Indies Four-Day Championship match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
Except for a few more balls keeping a bit low on the final day and one or two kicking up, there were no real demons in the pitch. However the Red Force were always on the back foot, with the top order failing to fire again.
Captain Darren Bravo’s 95 and Amir Jangoo’s resilient 50 not out were the high points of the day for the hosts, who were dismissed for 268 after being set a victory target for 412.
“We were always behind the eight ball,” Red Force stand-in coach Rayad Emrit said after the game.
“Chasing 400-plus on the last day is always a challenge but on a good wicket, probably we should have batted out the day but we kept losing wickets in clusters,” he added.
Emrit said there were some positives, with Bravo and Jangoo getting scores and Justin Manick showing some fight in the end, but “there is a lot of room for improvement.”
The Red Force skipper, Bravo, continuing from an overnight score of 61, got to within five runs of his third century of the season before he drove left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul straight to Kevin Sinclair at mid-off.
Before that, the left-hander got on top of the Guyanese bowling, pulling short balls from pacers Keemo Paul and Ronsford Beaton for fours as he strolled into the 90s.
He also struck Permaul to the midwicket ropes before going for an expansive drive outside off-stump. It was a shot that Bravo had executed flawlessly throughout his innings but yesterday the left-hander found Sinclair, who had very little time to react before snatching the ball and sprinting towards his team-mates as the T&T skipper looked on in disbelief.
Permaul struck again with his very next ball, Imran Khan edging behind to wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble for a first-ball “duck”. Khan too seemed to be amazed that the umpire sent him on his way as the hosts slipped to 165 for seven just before lunch.
Bryan Charles kept out the hat-trick ball from Permaul but Beaton’s extra pace proved too hot to handle for the batter who was trapped lbw for one as the Harpy Eagles looked to wrap up the win before lunch.
However, Jangoo and Uthman Muhammad made Guyana wait, taking the score to 175 for eight at break.
The pair guided the Red Force past the 200-run mark after lunch before Beaton sent back Muhammad, caught at gully for 24 before hitting his own wicketkeeper Bramble in the face with one that bounced a bit more than anticipated.
Bramble, who was bleeding profusely on the field, was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment and his departure seemed to throw off the visitors a bit, with Justin Manick being dropped by Beaton at third slip off Paul in the next over.
Jangoo, who joined Bravo in the first session after overnight batter Jyd Goolie was run out and Tion Webster was bowled, showed a lot of fight, as he kept the visitors in the field much longer than they would have anticipated.
Debutant Manick also offered some resistance with a good-looking cover drive for four off Paul as the pair put on 57 runs for the final wicket, which was also the largest partnership of the innings.
Jangoo played a similar cover drive off Beaton in the next over as the Red Force went past 250 but the resistance finally ended after Jangoo took a single off Sinclair to raise his tenth first-class century.
Manick could not see out rest of the over and was stumped by stand-in wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach to end the game in the final over of an extended post-lunch session.
Looking ahead, Emrit said while the loss was a set-back to their title hopes, the Red Force are still optimistic about their chances.
“If we have two good results you can never tell what could happen,” Emrit added.
T&T will defending champions face Barbados Pride at the Queen’s Park Oval in the penultimate round of matches bowling off Wednesday. The Red Force will complete their campaign against Jamaica Scorpions at Tarouba from March 29.
Meanwhile, the Harpy Eagles will face the Scorpions next week in Guyana before ending their campaign, also at home, against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.