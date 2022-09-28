Eliminated!

Mohammad Nabi and Fabian Allen combined to wreck St Lucia Kings’ run chase and spin Jamaica Tallawahs into the final qualifier of the Caribbean Premier League playoffs on Tuesday night.
Playing in the crucial eliminator at Guyana National Stadium, off-spinner Nabi (3-10) and left-arm spinner Allen (3-28) conjured up three-wicket hauls as Kings collapsed for 115 off 18 overs in pursuit of 149, losing by 33 runs.
Captain Faf du Plessis top-scored with 41 from 26 balls and tailender Alzarri Joseph lashed an unbeaten 28 from 18 deliveries but no other Kings player passed 20 in a disappointing effort which put them out of the tournament.
Tallawahs, meanwhile, faced hosts Guyana Amazon Warriors last night after press time, the winner moving on to the final in which the Barbados Royals await.
They too lacked a strong batting display and needed stroke-maker Shamarh Brooks’s top score of 47 from 31 balls and Man-of-the-Match Nabi’s 15-ball unbeaten 31, in order to gather a competitive total of 148 for eight off their 20 overs after they were sent in.
In fact, the innings was wandering at 47 for three in the ninth over until Brooks brought stability by adding 51 for the fourth wicket with the left-handed Raymon Reifer who struck 25.
Brooks eventually miscued South African seamer David Wiese (3-19) into the deep after counting a four and four sixes, his dismissal triggering a slide that saw five wickets tumble for 17 runs off 20 deliveries.
Nabi rescued the innings, lashing four sixes to instigate a precious 33-run, unbroken ninth wicket stand with Nicholson Gordon (five not out).
Kings’ reply was fraught with peril from the outset. They lost their leading scorer Johnson Charles for three in the third over with the score on 10 and after du Plessis tried to rebuild with Sri Lankan Niroshan Dickwella (8) in a 29-run, second wicket stand, the innings slumped again.
Du Plessis struck four fours and two sixes but his dismissal, fourth out playing on to Allen in the eighth over, diminished any hopes harboured of a series challenge.
Joseph clobbered four fours and a six in a desperate effort towards the end but Nabi and Allen spun a web around the middle and lower order.
Summarised Scores:
TALLAWAHS 148-8 off 20 overs (Shamarh Brooks 47, Mohammad Nabi 31 no, Raymon Reifer 25; David Wiese 3-19, Alzarri Joseph 2-31) vs KINGS 115 all out off 18 overs (Faf du Plessis 41, Alzarri Joseph 28 no; Mohammad Nabi 3-10, Fabian Allen 3-28)