EMOTIONAL NIGHT

T&T senior women’s football team head coach Kenwyne Jones said his squad is building from strength to strength after they clinched a berth into the next round of the CONCACAF W Championship.
T&T drew 2-2 with Guyana on Tuesday to finish on 10 points to top Group F and advance to the next stage. It was a nervy game where the home team managed to eke out a draw.
“This game came down to emotion because I don’t think, tactically, Guyana posed us any problems we didn’t prepare for and it worked quite well,” Jones explained. “I just think that I wanted us to play the game and not the occasion and in the end getting to this point and coming to this journey the way they have. Obviously, the occasion got the better of them for a little bit then they showed something terrific; in the end where they had a tremendous team spirit and never-say-die attitude to get us back in the game.”
Jones said he rallied the squad from the 0-1 half-time deficit by requesting relaxation and calm. “…because most of the inches Guyana would have gotten in the first half were because we were making some poor decisions due to being anxious. It is not the case that Guyana were wbetter than us.
“I think that our team, in my estimation was 90 per cent to our capacity at this time. I still think they (Guyana) would be a threat but… this hurdle where we are fighting to get into the other round and so far we have been composed all the way coming through. Tonight, sometimes the emotion got the better of us and showed because I thought we could have been more composed in our passing, in our creation of chances but sometimes that is how the game goes.”
Jones said the squad is looking forward to the next round of the Championship. “The journey has been a building block. I like to take things in stages. A lot of people, I think, were a bit anxious at the beginning. I have seen the team grow from strength to strength. From the time I came in October till now, so I wasn’t too worried in the beginning,” Jones said, adding he was disappointed with the manner of their 2-0 win over Dominica.
“…I tried to keep the team calm knowing that once we do what we are supposed to do, the goals would come and so said so done against Turks and Caicos… brought quite a few players and introduced them to the starting line-up and they came out and they performed and that gave the entire squad a bit of hunger knowing that there are people on the bench we can call up on.
“It breeds competitiveness right through the 23 players that are selected on that day and now coming into this hurdle. It was filled with emotion. I don’t think he could write a better story up to this point. Knowing that we were down 1-2, to the last seven minutes and then getting the goal to come back. It is an amazing story.”
For her part captain Karyn Forbes was excited about the result. “It is very overwhelming, I think this part of our journey. Our end goal is to make it to the World Cup on that journey to success and to making it there and we know there are times we have to dig deep. Our team, six or seven players got in this morning (Tuesday) the rest got in last night; we were on the pitch for 40 minutes trying to get our blood circulating. It was very tough for us but we come out on the winning side of it and we going forward to the next stage of World Cup qualifying. That is the most important thing.