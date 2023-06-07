Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football team head coach Angus Eve has begun preparation for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifying round.
Having failed to qualify automatically, the Soca warriors will enter a pre-qualifying tournament seeking a spot in the main tournament, scheduled to take place across the United States from June 24-July 16.
The Soca Warriors get their campaign in the pre-qualifying tournament under way next week Friday when they face Guadeloupe in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. Four day later, the winner of that match will square off against the victor of another tie between Guyana and Grenada, at the same venue, for a spot in the preliminary round of the 2023 Gold Cup.
Should T&T get past the qualifying round, they will enter Group D which contains Canada, Guatemala and Cuba.
T&T are no strangers to the pre-qualifying tournament, having taken a similar path to the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup. T&T defeated Montserrat 6-1 and edged French Guiana on penalties following a 1-1 draw, to get into the Gold Cup main draw in which they drew with Mexico (0-0) and Guatemala (1-1), but lost to quarter-finalists El Salvador (2-0).