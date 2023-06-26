Soca Warriors head coach Angus Eve said his team’s 3-0 victory over St Kitts-Nevis on Sunday was just part of process of reestablishing Trinidad and Tobago as a top team in CONCACAF.
He also noted that the win gives his squad a welcome boost of confidence as they look for another three points when they tackle Jamaica in their second Group A match tomorrow night.
“It is just one game at a time,” he told the media after Sunday’s victory, which was sealed by goals from Alvin Jones and Ajani Fortune.
“Our aim coming here is to reestablish ourselves in CONCACAF and we want to come out of the group. We made no secret about that. This is just the first step in that regard,” Eve continued.
“I thought that we were very composed (Sunday). They (St Kitts) had a bit more rhythm than us because this is our first game and they played a couple of games before. But I think the guys coped with them really well and we pushed the ball around a difficult park tonight with the rain, but all in all it was a good performance,” he assessed.
Despite heavy rain leaving the pitch waterlogged and forcing the game to start 30 minutes later than the scheduled 3.30 p.m. kick-off, Eve said he stuck with the plans and the players delivered.
“We prepared for the last couple of weeks, which was the longest stretch of preparation we had at any one time, so that was the group we were always going to play and we didn’t think we had to change anything because the surface was (still) good. We started a bit shaky with some water (on the pitch) but then it fizzled out very well,” Eve explained.
Wet pitch blunted
our advances
“We’ve been here for two weeks training together. We were also here in 2021 and there were a lot of Trinidadians in the crowd. In the first half (the water) hindered us because we wanted to play the ball on our feet and move about a bit so in the middle of the park was really saturated but it got better as the game went along.
“We needed to move the ball a bit faster. We were moving the ball too slowly (at the start) and they sat very deep and tried to prevent us from breaking the lines so we wanted to move the ball a little bit faster, so we could break the lines. When we started to do that and got the ball going up the flanks, that is how we got the first goal,” noted the T&T coach.
“So, the more we play, I think this group can only get better. We did get a little bit leg-weary but I thought the guys who came on, they stepped back up the tempo. So, the changes really helped up to give us that second impetus,” he reasoned.
One of those changes was Fortune, who scored his maiden goal in spectacular fashion, weaving past two defenders before burying his shot in the back of the net.
‘Fortune favours
the brave’
Jones, who opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, was impressed with Fortune’s approach when he got his opportunity in the second half.
“For me it is always a pleasure being on the pitch with whoever the coaches put there. It is an honour to fight for the country and the people back home and for your loved ones,” said Jones.
“But for me it is always an honour playing with Levi (Garcia), (Kevin) Molino, Sheldon Bateau and then young Fortune coming on and expressing himself. I know the MLS boosted his confidence but I just liked how he came on played with no fear and I think he was a big part of the game, driving forward and making forward passes and he got a goal so it was a joy watching him play,” he added.