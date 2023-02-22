ANGUS EVE, head coach of Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national football team, will use mainly locally-based players when the Soca Warriors face Caribbean rivals Jamaica in two away international friendlies on March 11 and 14
The matches were agreed upon last week and were officially announced at a press conference hosted by the Jamaican Football Federation, Tuesday. The first match takes place at the Montego Bay Sports Complex in Catherine Hall and the second will be played at the National Stadium in Kingston. With the matches falling outside of the FIFA International window, Eve will have available most locally-based players, including 33-year-old former professional Joevin Jones, whose contract at MLS club Inter Miami CF was not renewed.
Eve will be using the matches as preparation for upcoming CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup qualifiers versus Bahamas in Nassau on March 24 and against Nicaragua on March 27 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium. Eve said the friendly matches were timely given that most of his players were not actively playing league football.
“These games are primarily for the locally-based players. Jamaica are doing the same, albeit that they have a league running and we don’t. So our guys will always be at a disadvantage,“ stated Eve, yesterday.
“We have these games lined up for them to get some much-needed international exposure,” added Eve, whose preparations have also hampered by the impending March 10 start of the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL), the new, elite football competition sanctioned and run by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (“TTFA.”).
“Because of the club commitments of the players, we had asked the clubs for two (national team training) days, which are Mondays and Tuesdays. On Mondays we do a lot of tactical work to let them know how we want to play and then we organise matches with the locally-based team every Tuesday morning.”
Eve felt that both last month’s 2-0 friendly international win over St Martin and the upcoming two Jamaica friendlies will serve his team well.
“The St Martin game highlighted players that play in the French league,” Eve disclosed. “We as Trinidadians don’t feel that anybody else has foreign-based players. They (St Martin) had 11 that play in the French league.
“The Jamaica game is one in which they will also be playing local players, from what the coach has said, but the difference is that their players will be in season and they have been training throughout the week, while we just have two days. So again, we will be going in at a disadvantage, but it is good practice for the guys.”