FINAL IN T&T

Organisers have announced an expansion of this year’s Women’s Caribbean Premier League, with seven matches now being staged in the August 30 to September 10 campaign.
The three teams – Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors – will feature in four group games with the top two clinching their places in the final here in Trinidad.
Last year, only four matches were played in the inaugural competition.
“We are hugely excited to have an expanded WCPL schedule for 2023 and we are grateful to the government of Trinidad & Tobago for their support in helping to grow the tournament in 2023,” said CPL chief executive Pete Russell.
“We are very much looking forward to seeing one of these three fantastic teams lift the WCPL trophy in Trinidad and Tobago on September 10.”
Trinbago Knight Riders, captained by retired West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, won last year’s title by beating the Hayley Matthews-led Barbados Royals in the final at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis.
The likes of South Africans Sune Luus and Chloe Tryon, along with Sri Lankan Chamari Athapaththu and Pakistan’s Fatima Sana featured in the tournament, and organisers said Monday the showpiece would again involve the “best talent from across the Caribbean and some of the best international cricketers from around the world.”
T&T’s Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe said staging the final was in keeping with her ministry’s goals of “promoting women and girls in sport”.
“Once again, the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is pleased to partner with the Caribbean Premier League as we get ready to host the final match of the 2023 Women’s CPL,” said Cudjoe.
“The hosting of this game comes at an opportune time as it strategically aligns with the goal of the Ministry’s ongoing Pink Reign TT campaign, which speaks to promoting women and girls in sport.
“This not only allows Trinidad and Tobago to showcase the true spirit of the Caribbean by bringing together cricket enthusiasts from around the world, but it also serves as a testament to the Government’s commitment to encourage women and girls to live a healthier, more active lifestyle.
“This year, we look forward to working hand in hand with CPL and other key stakeholders to ensure a seamless and unforgettable experience for all participants and attendees.”