FIT ‘FORCE’

Despite no confirmed regional cricket on the calendar for the rest of 2021, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force cricketers have continued to push the boundaries when it comes to fitness and head coach David Furlonge was pleased to report that the players in their training camp have all earned a passing grade on a fitness test administered last week.
Furlonge said that while some of the contracted players are off on different assignments, the rest of the squad have continued with training sessions at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain and that he has seen improvement in the fitness levels. He said that more tests would be administered early next month when the rest of the contracted players return to T&T and join the training camp.
But in the absence of some of the contracted players, who were taking part in the recently-concluded Hero Caribbean Premier League in St Kitts, the Red Force were able to bring in a few more players into the camp, including fast bowlers Shaaron Lewis and Jarlarnie Seales, leg-spinner Sameer Ali, all-rounder Yannic Cariah, and batsman Kjorn Ottley.
“We have continued training three days for the week and we have been concentrating on fitness and on developing their skills. We are putting in a lot of work on strengthening their weak areas as well,” Furlonge told the Express.
“We had a group of about eight guys here while the others went off to the CPL so we were able to add six players to training squad. Some of these players added would have done reasonably well in the practice matches and we also added three young players to do some developmental work with them for this period,” he continued.
“I am glad to say that we had a fitness test (yoyo test) Monday (last) and it is the first time since I have been here that everyone has passed the fitness test. So we have been seeing progress in terms of their fitness,” the Red Force coach added.
Furlonge took the reins of the franchise in December last year but his charges have not seen a lot of action as a team since.
They won the Regional Super50 earlier this year but have been restricted to training with team sports still on hold in T&T and no regional competitions on the horizon.
However, Furlonge said it is important that the players are fit and ready for action. He said due to rain, they have been restricted mainly to the indoor nets but have started doing some outdoor work which they will intensify in the coming weeks. He also wants to have some intra-squad practice games to really assess their progress.
“What we will have is some game-sense at practice where we will put the players in some scenarios in different areas of the game during practice but surely we will want to have one or two practice games because to have the players practicing everyday is one thing...we will want to see where they are outside of the practice sessions and in game situations,” said Furlonge.
“Because of the weather we have not been able to go outdoors but hopefully we will see some good weather (this) week so we can do some more work outdoors.
Again we have to gauge where the players are at and we also have to give them opportunities to show themselves so whenever cricket starts back, they can be in line for selection,” he added.
“Cricket West Indies have not confirmed anything with us in terms of any regional competitions for the rest of the year. So we are still awaiting confirmation of what is happening but will continue to prepare the players, so they will be ready for whatever comes up so they can perform to the best of their abilities,” the Red Force coach concluded.