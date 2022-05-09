FOUR of the nine Trinidad and Tobago players have qualified for the singles knockout stage of the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Derron Douglas and Chloe Fraser, who both flew the red, white and black flag in the open Caribbean Championships two months ago in Cuba, played unbeaten to finish at the top of the round-robin groups.
And Sekel McIntosh and Malik Gopaul advanced to the last 16 by placing second in their respective groups.
Douglas, ranked fourth in the country, took down St Lucian Nathan Alexander 11-8, 9-11, 11-0, 11-3; Christopher Rodriguez of Dominican Republic 11-8, 11-4, 7-11, 12-10 and Jamaican Justin Halstead 11-5, 11-7, 11-9 in Under-19 action in Group Seven yesterday.
The three others had advanced in the Under-15 division on Sunday night.
After scoring a hard-fought 11-8, 10-12, 11-9, 12-10 triumph over Dafne Sosa of the Dominican Republic, Fraser defeated Jamaican Tsenaye Lewis 14-12, 11-8, 11-9 in Group Two.
McIntosh qualified despite the fact that he only won one of his three matches.
Two other players also lost twice, but he had best record of the three (five games won and seven lost) and ended up second to the unbeaten Gary Whythe of Jamaica in Group Four.
After losing his opening match 11-7, 5-11, 14-12, 11-5 to eventual group winner Colin Wong of Guyana, Gopaul whipped Jamaican Dewayne Dinnoh-Newland 11-5, 11-9, 11-8 and Alvin Tejada of the Dominican Republic 11-4, 11-7, 11-9 for the runner-up spot in Group Seven.
Both Ethan Ramcharan and Josiah Joseph managed to win just one of their nine games to finish at the bottom of their respective groups on Sunday night.
In Under-19 action yesterday, Ameer Mohammed also brought up the rear in Group Two when he lost to players from the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
And after losing his first two to players from the Dominican Republic and Guyana, Samuel Humphreys edged Rasheed Clarke 11-7, 8-11, 11-4, 6-11, 11-5 to avoid the cellar position in Group Five.
The doubles and mixed doubles draws were scheduled to commence last night and singles and doubles will continue today and will conclude tomorrow.