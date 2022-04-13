Trinidad and Tobago athletes Natasha Fox and Lebron James were impressive for their respective schools at last week’s ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships, in Jamaica.
Fox clocked a personal best 54.26 seconds to secure silver for Edwin Allen High in the Class Two Girls’ 400 metres. She produced a 55.57 run in the opening round and followed up at 55.64 in the semis.
There was a personal best too for Fox in the Open Girls’ 400m hurdles final. The southerner returned a time of one minute, 00.12 seconds to finish fourth. She clocked 1:00.14 in the qualifying round. Fox featured in two relay events for Edwin Allen. She was part of the team that snapped up Open Girls’ 4x400m silver in 3:37.71. And in the Class Two Girls’ 4x100, the T&T teen combined with her schoolmates for bronze in 46.55 seconds.
Fox was a big contributor to Edwin Allen’s triumph in the Girls’ Team competition. The school accumulated 352 points. James’ Jamaica College finished second in the Boys’ Team competition with 300.83 points. Kingston College emerged as Boys’ champions with 372 points.
James landed the spear a personal best 60.74 metres to claim silver in the Open Boys’ Javelin. He threw 53.77m in the qualifying event. James also earned points for his school in the Open Boys’ Pole Vault, the versatile Tobago athlete finishing sixth with a 3.20 metres effort.
Lebron’s brother and Jamaica College team-mate, Jaidi James went over the bar at 1.95m to finish fourth in the Class 2 Boys’ High Jump. The clearance was ten centimetres higher than the 1.85m effort he produced in the qualifying competition.
Jaidi was also on show in the Class 2 Boys’ Long Jump. He finished eighth with a 6.67m leap.
Fox and Jaidi will represent T&T at this weekend’s Carifta Games in Kingston, Jamaica. The regional junior championships start on Saturday and end on Easter Monday.