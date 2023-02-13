Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge praised the efforts of skipper Darren Bravo in the team’s drawn match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, last week.
Bravo scored 100 in each innings against the hosts as the match fizzled into a tame draw after more than two sessions were lost due to a wet pitch at the start of the game and then rain on the second day.
“Bravo is happy and is enjoying his game and he is back in the space he was in years ago and he led from the front and batted through both innings and created partnerships and I think some of the other batsmen are taking a page out of his book,” said Furlonge.
While Bravo’s efforts set him apart, the Red Force coach was also happy that most of the other members of the team also stepped up when they were needed.
“The captain scored two hundreds but the other guys got some good performances as well; Bryan Charles, Khary Pierre and Terrance Hinds got some wickets and it is good to see everybody getting involved and doing well,” noted Furlonge.
Asked about the decision to go with only two pacers in Tion Webster and Terrance Hinds for the second game against the Hurricanes, Furlonge explained that the wicket was easy-paced and it have been hard work for the fast bowlers.
“We took a decision to go in with only two seamers in the second game. Maybe having someone like a Shannon Gabriel with his sheer pace could have helped us a bit. Looking at the points table, we are third now but Barbados are second and they have six bowling points compared to our 1.6 and they are three points ahead of us.”
“But I believe once we can win games, that we will negate those fast-bowling points so the last three games will be very important for us,” added Furlonge.
The final three rounds of the West Indies Championship will be played in T&T with the hosts facing the Pride, current leaders Guyana Harpy Eagles, and cellar-placed Jamaica Scorpions.