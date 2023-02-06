While it wasn’t their best performance, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge was still encouraged by what he saw from his players as they held on to deny the Windward Islands Volcanoes an outright win in their West Indies Championship opening round match in Grenada last week.
Set a victory target of 354 on the final day of the four-day fixture on Friday, the Red Force closed the day on 225 for seven to earn a share of the points.
“It wasn’t a bad performance but it also wasn’t the best we could play,” Furlonge told the Express.
“When you analyse it, there were 12 sessions in the game and we won five. All in all, I think we had a decent game and it was tough in the end but going forward, it was good see that fight from the fellows throughout the game. They never gave up at any time, so we will look to keep that going,” he added.
The Red Force had to battle from ball one, after Vikash Mohan injured his hand while attempting a catch off the first ball of the game.
Mohan, who was making his first-class debut, never returned to the field and didn’t bat in either innings.
Despite the setback, the Red Force rallied to post 315 in their first innings before surviving an intense final hour on Friday to earn a draw.
“I think losing your specialist opener is difficult. Opening the innings is a specialist position and not everyone can do it, so after losing Mohan, we were forced change our plans,” Furlonge explained.
“It is easy to ask why one of the other batsmen didn’t go in, but it is a difficult job. Amir Jangoo might have been an option but having kept for so long, to ask him to go and open would not have been fair. Khary Pierre volunteered to do the job in the first innings and then Uthman Muhammad did the same in the second,” the Red Force coach continued.
“In the lead-up to the game, Mohan was one of our main scorers, so his injury set us back but the top half of the order got starts and the second half - Tion Webster, Jangoo, Terrance Hinds all scored half-centuries and then Jason Mohammed came good in the second innings,” he said.
Keagan Simmons, who was overlooked for the first game, will now come in for Mohan as the team travels to Antigua for the second match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes bowling off tomorrow.
Asked about the decision to leave out T&T’s leading leg-spinner Imran Khan for the season opener, Furlonge said it was a tough call to make.
“For the first game, when you look at the balance of the team, we used Yannic Cariah as the leg-spinner with off Bryan Charles bowling off-spin and Khary Pierre with his left-arm orthodox spin. We will look at it again but I am sure Imran will get an opportunity and I think this is the first time he has been left out of the starting XI in 15 years.
“It was a difficult decision to leave both Imran and Jyd Goolie out of the starting XI. I think we have 13 players here now and it was difficult to pick that 13 as well and it is good that we have this type of competition in the team. The fact that we have some youngsters fighting for places is good for the future of Red Force cricket,” the coach and chairman of selectors added.