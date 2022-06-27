T20 icon Chris Gayle will be the Brand Ambassador for the new 60-ball tournament, The 6IXTY, which gets under way in St Kitts & Nevis on August 24.
The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Chris Gayle have confirmed that he will not play in CPL 2022 and instead will concentrate on the shorter format.
“I am going for the shorter format this year. I am genuinely excited about the current innovations in the 6ixty and seeing how they play out. In particular I am looking forward to the mystery team ball and hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls to unlock a third PowerPlay over,” said Gayle.
The self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’ will be playing in the tournament and will be acting as host for the six teams. Gayle has the most runs, most hundreds, most sixes and the most scores of fifty or more in T20.
The tournament will feature six men’s teams and three women’s teams who will be fighting for their own version of the Universe Boss Trophy, named in Chris Gayle’s honour.
For the new tournament, each batting team will have six wickets and at the fall of the sixth wicket they are all out. The batting team will also have two PowerPlay overs and can unlock a third by hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls. If unlocked, the extra PowerPlay over can be taken at any time between overs 3-9
There will be 30 balls (five overs) bowled from one end before the action switches to the other end for the final 30 balls and no bowler will be able to bowl more than two overs for the innings.
Another innovation for the tournament will see team’s penalised for not bowling the overs in the allotted time with a member of their team being removed from the field for the final six balls
Fans will also be involved in the game by voting for the timing of a “Mystery Free Hit” where a batter can’t be dismissed by the bowler
About the trophy being named in his honour, Gayle said it is “something fantastic, and I am really and truly looking forward to it.”
“I am sure people will ask if this is real, a trophy named for Chris Gayle.
“Yes, it is happening, and I am really happy about it. I am looking forward to all the innovations.”
Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies (CWI) president, Ricky Skerritt said The 6IXTY is a perfect way to pay tribute to Gayle and to thank him for the entertainment he provided for fans throughout the world.
Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO, said: “Chris Gayle has been such a huge part of the CPL’s success, and we are delighted he has agreed to be a big part for this exciting new opportunity for Caribbean cricket. There is no one who better represents Cricket’s Power Game, and partnering with him for this event is hugely exciting. We can’t wait to watch Chris smash even more sixes at The 6IXTY.”