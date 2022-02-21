Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s football team head coach Kenwyne Jones is happy to have six points from their two CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers but wasn’t totally satisfied with the overall performance of the team, noting that they have to step it up in the remaining matches.
Speaking following T&T’s 2-0 victory over Dominica in their second Group F match, in CONCACAF preliminary round qualifying, on Sunday, played at the National Track and Field Stadium in Lenora, Guyana, Jones said: “It was bitter-sweet for myself, for the staff and for the team really. We are happy to have three points obviously… to get six points from two games… but I think we could have done better.”
“I was really dissatisfied with the way we played tonight (Sunday). But sometimes these types of games and performances are ones that you have to have in your arsenal because sometimes you can’t win the way you would like to play,” Jones assessed.
“But I’m trying to impress on the team a way of playing all the time and being in control and movement of the ball, and we’re on the road to getting there, but it is just about finding the consistency of doing that so that we can control the tempo of games and limit chances of the opposition and all of that. We have six points from two games and we just have to look forward to the next batch of qualifiers,” he added.
His sentiments were echoed by goal-scorers Asha James and Maria-Frances Serrant. James netted against Nicaragua last week in the team’s 2-1 victory, and again on Sunday while T&T’s second goal against Dominica was scored by Serrant.
“We could have definitely played a lot better in terms of our standard of playing against this team but we got the three points in the end so I guess it is something to look at and improve on in the future. We will regroup, train hard and come out with different energy,” said James.
“I think it was a decent game. It definitely could have been better. Regardless, the three points is what is important,” Serrant added.
Jones stressed that consistency will be key for the team going forward and is reminding the team that while they can celebrate earning six points in two matches, those results will soon be forgotten when the competition resumes in April with games against Turks and Caicos Islands and group leaders Guyana.
Looking ahead he said: “We could possibly enjoy this window of qualifiers because we got six points. But for me, and I’ll make sure the team knows that, it is quickly forgotten.
“We have to move on to the next step. We have Turks and Caicos away in April and then we have Guyana at home and obviously we are keeping pace, maybe not in the goal difference with Guyana, but the aim of the team is always to get stronger as we go along,” he continued.
“Keeping in perspective that this is the sixth game in a few months for the team albeit a new team and new combination of players, so keeping that in perspective you sometimes expect to get dip in performance. But what we are trying to achieve is a level of consistency we can always have as our base to be able to move forward in any stage of the competition,” Jones added.
The former English Premiership League striker also said that the work will continue when the players return home and expects the players to keep on learning and adding to their game. “I believe in the team and in the individual ability of each player and we’ll continue to work.
“From here we’ll go back home and it’s back down to the training field to start working again and as we go along we’ll try to get members of the squad together before the camp for the qualifiers to put some work in and make sure we have that base of consistency and that way of playing and how we approach games and go forward from there,” said Jones.
“Each day, each training session, each game is always a learning experience and hopefully we can find the consistency in performance that we need looking forward to the next batch of qualifiers,” he added.