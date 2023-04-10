Nathan Cumberbatch produced a superb run at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas, yesterday, to strike gold in the Carifta Games boys’ Under-20 800 metres.
Cumberbatch dominated his rivals, the Trinidad and Tobago runner moving to the front early in the race and staying there for victory in one minute, 51.34 seconds. There was double delight for T&T in the two-lap race, Stefan Camejo bagging bronze with a 1:52.92 run. Barbadian Favian Gollop took silver in 1:52.33.
In 2022, Cumberbatch earned silver in the under-20 800. In 2023, however, he would not be beaten, the United States-based runner grabbing top spot on the podium.
Sanaa Frederick added another gold to the T&T medal bag, a 23.60 seconds run earning the US-based sprinter victory in the girls’ under-20 200m. On Saturday, Frederick bagged bronze in the 100m dash. In the half-lap, though, she emerged top of the class, forcing British Virgin Islands athlete Kenyatta Grate to settle for silver in 24.11. Bahamian Amari Pratt (24.17) got the bronze.
There was gold again for T&T late yesterday, Tafari Waldron winning the boys’ open 5,000m in 15:33.38. Kahzi Sealey earned silver in 15:37.56, beating his Bermuda teammate Jake Brislane (15:45.84) into third spot. Another T&T runner, Mark Dwarika was fourth in 16:15.65.
T&T’s Janae De Gannes produced a 5.93 metres leap to seize silver in the girls’ under-20 long jump. Jade-Ann Dawkins claimed gold at 6.14. Her Jamaica teammate, Deijanae Bruce (5.78) bagged bronze. The other T&T athlete in the event, Gianna Paul was fifth with a 5.34 jump.
The Frederick twins, Sole and Sanaa, Keneisha Shelbourne and Natasha Fox combined for silver in the girls’ under-20 4x400m relay in 3:44.19. Jamaica got gold in 3:33.35, while Bahamas took bronze in 3:47.68.
Just before press time, last night, T&T closed off their Carifta ’23 campaign with boys’ under-20 4x400m silver in 3:09.97. Jamaica struck gold in 3:07.68, with Grenada claiming bronze in 3:10.59. The T&T silver took the country’s medal tally to 22.
Shelbourne went over the bar at 1.75m to grab bronze for T&T in the girls’ under-20 high jump. French Guiana’s Torian Cavien was golden with a 1.81 clearance. Bruce (1.78) snapped up silver for Jamaica.
Shelbourne was flawless in the early stages of the competition. She produced first-time clearances at 1.65m, 1.70 and 1.75, before knocking down the bar three times at 1.78.
Brandon Leacock got home in 1:58.17 to claim bronze for T&T in the boys’ under-17 800m. Guyana’s Javon Roberts was golden in 1:56.64, with silver going to Jamaica’s Delano Todd (1:57.44).
There was bronze for T&T in the boys’ under-17 4x400m in 3:23.74. Jamaica (3:19.04) and Bahamas (3:20.47) claimed gold and silver, respectively.
Team T&T — Symphony Patrick, Kaori Robley, Kaziah Peters and Alexxe Henry--finished fifth in the girls’ under-17 4x4 in 4:00.62.
Joshua Mascall got to the line in 21.45 seconds for fifth spot in the boys’ under-20 200m. Natalia Eastman clocked 2:22.00 to finish seventh in the girls’ under-17 800.
Late Sunday, Henry, Patrick, Makayla Cupid and Kaori Robley were promoted from silver to gold in the girls’ under-17 4x100m relay, the T&T combination getting the upgrade following Jamaica’s disqualification. Henry, Patrick, Cupid and Robley teamed up for a 46.18 seconds run. Bahamas and Bermuda earned silver and bronze, respectively, clocking 46.43 and 48.12.
Reneisha Andrews, De Gannes and the Frederick twins, Sanaa and Sole, captured girls’ under-20 4x1 silver for T&T in 45.35 seconds. Jamaica struck gold in 44.01, while bronze went to Bahamas (45.55).
Paul accumulated 4,594 points for silver in the girls’ open heptathlon. Her T&T team-mate, Tenique Vincent was sixth with 4,029. Jamaica’s Sherika Christie was golden at 5,007. The bronze went to Martinique’s Kaelie Sanogo (4,233).
Kaleb Campbell’s 1.95m clearance earned the T&T athlete silver in the boys’ under-17 high jump. Tyrique Vincent was eighth at 1.70.
Trevaughn Stewart, Kadeem Chinapoo, Imanni Matthew and Jaden Clement combined for a 42.51 seconds run in the boys’ under-17 4x1. The clocking secured bronze for the T&T quartet. Bahamas (41.46) and Grenada (41.95) earned gold and silver, respectively.
There was bronze too for the T&T boys’ under-20 4x1 combination of Keone John, Mascall, Jordan Noel and Michael Jack. The quartet clocked 40.83 seconds. Jamaica got gold in 39.68, with silver going to Bahamas (39.78).
T&T’s Fox, Kyle Williams, Rasheeda Cave and Cyril Sumner produced a 3:34.97 run for fourth spot in the open mixed 4x400m relay. Bahamas (3:24.62) finished first, Grenada (3:27.22) second, and Jamaica (3:29.35) third.