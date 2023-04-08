GOLDEN MATTHEW

Imanni Matthew struck gold for Trinidad and Tobago late on the opening day of the 2023 Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas, yesterday.
Just before press time, Matthew completed an impressive series to strike gold in the Boys’ Under-17 long jump.
Alexxe Henry grabbed a late medal as well, the T&T sprinter getting to the line in 11.81 seconds to claim Girls’ Under-17 100 metres bronze. Bahamian Jamiah Nabbie won in 11.67, forcing St Lucia’s Naomi London to settle for silver in 11.72. Another T&T athlete, Symphony Patrick was eighth in 12.21.
Jaidi James also produced a podium finish late yesterday, the T&T jumper clearing the bar at 1.95 metres to snatch Boys’ Under-20 high jump bronze.
In the morning session, Dorian Charles and Peyton Winter opened the T&T medal account.
Charles landed the spear 61.58 metres to secure silver in the Boys’ Under-20 javelin. Bahamian Kaden Cartwright grabbed gold with a 64.07 throw, with bronze going to Grenadian Cameron Thomas at 60.12. Another T&T thrower, Lebron James produced a 58.70 effort to claim fourth spot.
Charles opened his campaign with a 57.67m throw, and followed up at 57.06. The T&T athlete stepped up a gear in round three, producing the 61.58m effort to jump from fourth to second. Charles threw 61.08 in the fourth round and 58.79 in the fifth, before closing off at 55.23.
Winter joined Charles on the Carifta 2023 honour roll with silver in the Girls’ Under-17 shot put. The T&T thrower threw the iron ball 13.66m to secure the runner-up spot, behind Jamaican Dionjah Shaw (14.48). Bahamian Terrell McCoy (13.31) picked up bronze.
Fifth at the end of round one with an 11.62m effort, Winter made a big improvement in the second round, throwing 13.44 to move into the silver medal position. She stayed there, following up at 13.23, 13.36, 12.46 and 13.66, the T&T thrower saving her best for last.
Tenique Vincent just missed out on a podium finish for T&T. Vincent cleared the bar at 1.65m to finish fourth in the Girls’ Under-17 high jump. Bronze medallist Shanniqua Williams also cleared 1.65. The Jamaican, however, had a perfect record up to that height, while Vincent knocked down the bar once at 1.65 before going over successfully the second time around.
Asia McKay was golden in the event, the Jamaican clearing 1.73m for top spot, ahead of British Virgin Islands athlete Jah’Kylah Morton (1.70).
T&T’s Jeron James threw 47.25m for fourth in the Boys’ Under-20 discus. Kobe Lawrence dominated the field, the Jamaican thrower striking gold with a big 60.27 effort. Another Jamaican, Shaiquan Dunn picked up silver with a 57.28 throw. Bronze went to Turks and Caicos Islands athlete Antwon Walkin (52.25).
T&T’s Aniqah Bailey returned a time of four minutes, 57.92 seconds to finish fifth in the Girls’ Under-17 1500m. Barbadian Ashlyn Simmons was golden in 4:51.65. In the Girls’ Under-20 1500, Kayleigh Forde was fifth, the T&T runner getting home in 5:00.98. Barbadian Layla Haynes got the gold in 4:53.29.
Tafari Waldron and his T&T team-mate Omare Thompson were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the Boys’ Under-20 1500m, clocking 4:10.26 and 4:10.94. Jamaican Ainsley Campbell won in 4:05.54.
Nakiel Denoon finished sixth in the Boys’ Under-20 400m final, the T&T quarter-miler completing his lap of the track in 48.75 seconds. Jamaica finished one-two, Jasauna Dennis grabbing gold in 46.43 and Delano Kennedy securing silver in 46.50. St Vincent and the Grenadines athlete Amal Glasgow clocked 47.18 to bag bronze.