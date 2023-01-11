Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave expects a new men’s head coach to be selected at the end of March or early April.
Grave made the comment on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados Tuesday evening.
The head coach’s job became vacant following the resignation of Phil Simmons in October.
Asked about the interim appointment of Andre Coley, Grave said: “I think we didn’t want to rush. I think we wanted to make sure we get the best candidate and give that person the best opportunity to be successful.”
After Simmons’ decision to quit following the West Indies’ failure to qualify for the Super 12 stage after losing to Scotland and Ireland, Coley was appointed to fill the gap between the tour of Zimbabwe and the next overseas assignment tour in June.
Grave also said that CWI expects to receive the Justice Thompson report—a review of the World Cup performance—early next week, which will be digested and discussed internally.
“We can then think about how best we want to structure the men’s team coaching set-up and then recruit and be clear to the candidates what the opportunity is and how best we can find the best person for the job,” he said.
However, Grave expects to have clarity on the structure and the type of head coach and candidate for the job by the end of this month.
The recruitment process will then commence in February, with the expected first and second round of interviews to be conducted in March.
“So by no later than Easter we would have a candidate that could come in and work with the players and establish relationships with the players ahead of the next international assignment in June,” the CEO said.
Questioned also about the criticisms made by director Conde Riley about the CWI’s failure to award Barbados any first class cricket this year, Grave preferred for those statements to be dealt with in-house.
“We shouldn’t do our dirty washing in public,” he said. “We are clearly having challenges on the field and we continue to do so at times with our various teams as we play cricket. But we are working really, really hard to get consensus and to get everyone onto this same strategic plan to improve our cricket at all levels.”
Grave also added that cost was a factor in favouring other territories over Barbados.
“The cost of operating cricket in the Caribbean is the highest in the world, not surprisingly to us in the Caribbean. There is the cost of living here, the labour costs, the cost of inter-island air fare and there is very little commercial or sponsorship money available here, while our attendances are at the hundreds in the best (of cases)... So we will take decisions on not only what is best from a cricket perspective but what’s best from a business perspective and we make no apologies for that.”