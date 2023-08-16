West Indies’ T20 series victory over India has given them a blueprint for future success in the format.
This is the view of former West Indies and Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Tony Gray. “It was a wonderful win but we have to also learn from it and use that as a template for success going forward,” Gray said on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados, Tuesday.
Rovman Powell’s side clinched the five-match series 3-2, following an eight-wicket win on Sunday in Lauderhill, USA.
“The last game showed unequivocally that we have the ability to take on the best and dominate the best,” Gray noted.
And explaining what the WI side could build upon, he said: “We don’t need to go hard at the ball all the time. We want proper batsmen and we saw Brandon King, (Nicholas) Pooran and to a lesser extent Shai Hope doing the business for us...If you look at the type of batsmen we have, we have batsmen who can take on the spinners in the middle parts...that was a problem in recent times. I think that we have batting talent but we don’t need to go hard at the ball all the time in the first six overs.”
Gray was also generally satisfied with how the bowlers applied themselves during the series.
It was a great all-round performance,” he said. “Only Alzarri Joseph in the bowling department struggled; he was very expensive but the other bowlers were penetrative and also containing.”
Despite the positives, however, Gray pointed to two areas he felt needed addressing by the regional selectors.
“I’m very apprehensive about putting Kyle Mayers to open (the) batting again,” he said before later answering a question about the future of veteran batter Johnson Charles. “Selectors should be futuristic.”
Gray continued: “We have a core of batsmen now who can take charge in T20 games...Johnson Charles, are we going to pick him for the World Cup (2024)? Is he good enough now? If he’s not good enough now in the selectors’ minds, then we should give a younger player (the opportunity) to prepare him for the World Cup...We’ve made the mistake in the recent past to carry (aging) players like Chris Gayle to the World Cup and you saw what happened.”
Also speaking on the show was ex-WI batter Philo Wallace, who described the series victory as “a good end to the international series for us.” Wallace added that he hoped the team, “can move on from here.”
However, he had one regret about a missing fast bowler. “My only problem was that we didn’t get to see Oshane Thomas,” adding, “He was around (for) eight games and he couldn’t get the opportunity to play one. But there is a CPL coming up...so hopefully he will start with his franchise and we will see what he’s offering.”
Thomas last played for the Windies against Pakistan in a T20 International in 2021.