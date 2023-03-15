The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force didn’t take all of the chances that came their way yesterday. That allowed the Guyana Harpy Eagles to recover from 33 for three to post 324 all out on the first day of their third-round West Indies Championship match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
At stumps in Tarouba, the hosts were seven without loss after one over with Jeremy Solozano on five and Keagan Simmons yet to get off the mark. And with the wicket seemingly flattening out after the first session yesterday, the hosts will be keen on getting a big first innings total today.
Having won the toss and opted to bowl first on a greenish surface, pacer Uthman Muhammad struck an early blow when he had Tevin Imlach caught by Tion Webster diving forward at second slip in the sixth over.
The visitors continued with their tentative approach in the first session and debutant pacer Justin Manick almost got his maiden wicket when he struck Matthew Nandu on the pads but the umpire turned down the appeal.
Skipper Darren Bravo then stepped in to trap Kevlon Anderson lbw for six before off-spinner Bryan Charles had Nandu caught at short leg for ten off 54 balls.
Guyana captain Leon Johnson and Kemol Savory took the visitors to lunch at 60 for three and the pair doubled the total in the first hour of the afternoon, session thanks to a 97-run fourth-wicket stand.
T&T were made to rue a few missed run out chances as Johnson took control of his team’s innings, pulling Manick for four before driving the pacer back down the ground after lunch.
Johnson reached his half century with a late cut for four off spinner Jyd Goolie having faced 70 deliveries.
At the other end, Savory inched his way to 44 off 109 balls before leg-spinner Imran Khan was brought back into the attack and got an outside edge that was well taken by Charles at first slip with the score on 130 for four.
Johnson departed shortly after, lbw to Charles for 62. But just as the Red Force started to wrestle the advantage away from the Harpy Eagles, new batter Anthony Bramble was given a life, dropped at first slip on 22.
After being put down, the batter slapped Khan for two fours in the next over as the Harpy Eagles rallied again with a 75-run sixth wicket stand.
With Kevin Sinclair for company, Bramble powered his way to a run-a-ball 56 which included a six off Charles. By the time Muhammad snuck one past the bat to send the right-handed Bramble back to the dug-out lbw, the visitors were on top.
Sinclair went on to reach his half-century after tea as the Guyana tail took the score past 300 before the Red Force struck back in the final hour, with Khan and Charles wrapping up the innings just as the new ball became available.
Keemo Paul took Guyana past 300 with a six over wide long-on off Khan before Charles found the outside edge of Sinclair’s bat at the other end, with the lone slip fielder Goolie taking an easy catch.
Paul looked for quick runs with the tail for company and tried to smack Khan over square-leg in the next over, however, he found Muhammad on the fence as T&T found a way back into the game.
Red Force assistant coach Rayad Emrit, who took charge of the team for the third-round encounter with head coach David Furlonge still under the weather, lamented the missed chances but is looking forward to his batters putting the hosts on top today.
“It was a bit disappointing with the dropped catches but having said that, it is a good wicket and we would have liked to have them for 250 or under after sending them in, but unfortunately the chances we put down cost us. Hopefully tomorrow we can go and get those runs. It is a pretty flat wicket, so I am hoping to get a lead and then build from there,” Emrit added.