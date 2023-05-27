High expectations

T&T senior men’s and women’s hockey coaches, Darren Cowie and Glen “Fido” Francis are both striving for podium finishes when their squads fly out for the inaugural Hockey5s Pan American Cups (PAC) Tournament Friday.
The actual tournament—a continental qualifier for the FIH Hockey5s (five-a-side) 16-team World Cup carded for January 2024 in Muscat, Oman—flicks off at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus Turf in Kingston, Jamaica from June 4-11.
The men’s side of the draw features an eight-team men’s competition with T&T drawn in Group B alongside reigning Central American champions Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Paraguay while the USA, Puerto Rico, Panama, and hosts Jamaica comprise Pool A.
In the women’s competition, there will be nine teams (TTO, hosts Jamaica, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, reigning Central American champions Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, and the USA) in two groups before the final standings are used to determine the crossover knockout match-ups.
The local ‘Calypso Stickmen’ open their tournament versus Costa Rica on Sunday from 4.40 p.m. followed by pool matches against Guatemala on June 5 also from 4.40 p.m., and Paraguay on June 6 at 6 p.m. to end group play.
The TTO women start their campaign against the Jamaicans on June 4 at 6 p.m., will open their campaign in the 20-minute per match qualifiers against the Jamaicans on June 4 from 6 p.m. before facing Uruguay on June 5 (3.20 p.m.), and Brazil on June 6 from 4.40 p.m.
The competition offers three places to the top three finishers in each both the Men’s and Women’s draw to the Oman Games next year.
Both coaches feel their charges are up to the challenge.
“I think the guys are ready. Hockey5s is a format that is fairly new to us. While the majority of the teams that we are facing have been playing it for the past five to six years. So they are going to be a little more versed in it. But I think our guys fitness-wise, technical skill-wise will be able to handle this competition, based on the number of matches,” Cowie, a former senior team captain, said.
He added: “On both ends of the pitch, attacking-wise and defensively, we are ready tactically and mentally (we are) also ready for the challenge. Especially with this being a World Cup qualifier, that makes it even more exciting for the players to go out there and compete and try to dominate the opposition.
He added: “I think...we should have high expectations for this competition...expectations are still high that we should come out of the group and earn one of those three qualifying spots for World Cup. But I think the focus should be on not just qualifying but aiming for the top spot. It is also good that the players have that similar mindset that they won’t just be satisfied with qualifying for the World Cup but also ensuring that we do everything in our power to win the competition.”
From his view, women’s coach “Fido” said: “The 5s is a new tourney...but we are hoping to medal. I think we adapt to this type of hockey very quickly.…We have been really pushing it these last three or four months, and played a lot of practice matches against men…
Francis said the girls are really upbeat and focused on the prize.
“I think we should do well in the tournament...It is looking pretty good. As in everything, you need a bit of luck, I am pretty confident we can earn a medal here,” Francis ended.
Women’s team: Amie Olton, Samantha Olton, Arresia Sandy (goalkeeper), Chelsea Dey, Felicia King-Ashby, Savannah De Freitas, Shania De Freitas (Co-captain), Talia Seale (goalkeeper), Zene Henry, Krizia Layne-Alexander (Co-captain).
Technical staff: Glen Francis (coach), Blair Wynne (assistant coach), Jon Esposito (assistant coach), Miguel King (IT Technician/videographer), Kemoy Clarke (manager), Cindy Martin-Faustin (Team Administrator).
Men’s team: Akim Toussaint (Captain), Andrey Rocke (goalkeeper), Malcolm Baptiste (goalkeeper), Mickell Pierre, Shaquille Daniel, Jordan Vieira, Teague Marcano, Nicholas Grant, Jordan Reynos, Shawn Phillip. (reserves) Kevin Joseph (goalkeeper), Tariq Marc, Dylan Francis
Technical staff: Darren Cowie (coach), Dwain Quan Chan (assistant coach), Miguel King (IT Technician/videographer), Keshen Johnson (manager), Dereck Ashby (trainer).