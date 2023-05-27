High expectations

That was a spectator’s reaction as Hukum ranged alongside Desert Crown in the final furlong and went ahead after an almighty tussle to win the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in England on Thursday night.

Desert Crown, the 2022 Epsom Derby winner making his first start since that career-defining triumph 355 days ago last June, was the prohibitive 2-5 favourite on the Tote, with the oncourse bookmakers going to 4-11, while Hukum, who had last raced a day before Desert Crown when he won the Coronation Cup over the Derby course and distance, could have been easily backed at 5-1.