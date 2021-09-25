The Hero Caribbean Premier League has received praise from many quarters after successfully hosting its ninth season at Warner Park in St Kitts recently and tournament director Michael Hall is promising a bigger show for the next edition of the tournament.
Speaking on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados last Tuesday, Hall said he felt that the 2021 edition, the second to be held during the Covid-19 pandemic, was one of the best, if not the best staged so far.
Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow gave the CPL high marks for pulling off an exciting tournament that went down to the final ball, with hosts St Kitts and Nevis Patriots winning their first title after beating the St Lucia Kings.
Of the 2021 tournament, Hall said: “We were happy with it.”
“Let me start by tipping my hat to the government and people of St Kitts and Nevis. They did a great job in hosting us and putting everything in place to stage the tournament in a bio-secure environment. Everyone who went to the CPL this year feels as though it is one of the best if not the best tournaments we’ve had,” Hall continued.
“From an on-the-field perspective, I think the final three games of the tournament were the best we’ve ever had for the playoffs in a CPL. Both semi-finals were close games and high-scoring, and the final went down to the very last ball; so as the tournament director I couldn’t be happier,” he added.
Hall also noted that he was looking forward to the tenth edition of the tournament with “great anticipation”.
“This year (2022) will be the tenth anniversary of the CPL, and so we intend to try to stage a memorable tournament. Obviously (we have) no idea yet where we are going to stage it or if we will be able to stage it in multiple countries...That will depend on the state of the pandemic at that time and the state of the region and the region’s battle against the pandemic. But rest assured we will be back next year with a bang,” he added.
Shallow said CWI was also happy with what the CPL was able to accomplish in the pandemic.
“I think it was really great that we were able to pull off this tournament. We have seen cancellations of other series across the world, and we have seen matches cancelled or postponed so (it was good) to have an uneventful CPL in terms of Covid,” said Shallow.
“CPL continues to offer significant gains to West Indies and we have seen young players coming forward. We saw in the final Dominic Drakes (coming to the fore). Excellent, exceptional opportunities being offered to these young players, so I just want to extend my commendations to Michael and his team for executing a fantastic tournament,” Shallow concluded.