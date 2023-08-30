Holder backs Pollard

Kieron Pollard has made it clear he doesn’t like the Caribbean Premier League’s new over rate rules and penalties. And neither does Jason Holder.
The Barbados Royals all-rounder has added his dissenting voice to the debate over the new rules, following the red card given to Pollard’s Trinbago Knight Riders which resulted in them losing a fielder for the final over of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots innings in their match at Warner Park on Sunday.
The Patriots got 18 runs in that final over but TKR still went on to win the match by six wickets. However, in his post match comments, Pollard described the new rules as “absolutely ridiculous.”
On Tuesday, on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados, Holder supported Pollard.
“I don’t like the red card,” he said. “I do think that we need to get on in overs but I fully agree with Pollard’s sentiments at the post match presentation, where I feel if a team is a couple seconds behind they shouldn’t be penalised because there are all different variables that come into account and it’s very, very hard sometimes to push and get through overs, especially with different combinations of fast bowlers and spinners that you have in the team.”
And repeating that he was, “not a huge fan” of the over rate rules, Holder nevertheless said, “I think there must be some balance in terms of trying to get the overs in in an adequate time and not having the pace of play being held up.”
In giving the reason for the new rules, CPL Tournament Operations Director Michael Hall said: “We have been disappointed that our T20 games have been getting longer and longer each year, and we want to do what we can to arrest this trend.”
And CEO of Cricket West Indies, Johnny Grave acknowledged on the Mason and Guest show that players will, “never like” the new over rate penalties.
He added: “It’s not intended for them to like it. If they don’t want it (red card) brandished, then bowl your overs, sort your fielding...and start quicker because T20 cricket is gonna be a fast-action game and that’s its intention.”
The CEO also felt that the innovations are, “all part of the entertainment.”
“Do I think a T20 game should last five hours? No I don’t think so,” he said. “I think it’s about striking the balance. Where do you draw the line? In response to what Jason said, a few seconds (over time), that’s obviously always up to debate and needs to be reviewed, but I think in terms of the TV audience and for fans, it’s a bit of drama, a bit of excitement and a bit of theatre.”
Both Holder and Pollard were in the spotlight last night as TKR played the Royals in the first match of the Barbados leg of the T20 tournament.