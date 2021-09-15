West Indies cricket legend Michael Holding has retired from commentary after more than 30 years in broadcasting.
Holding worked for Sky Sports for more than 20 years having retired from playing in 1987 with 391 international wickets.
The 67-year-old Jamaican is considered one of the greatest fast bowlers in history.
He was famous for his smooth run-up that earned him the nickname ‘Whispering Death’.
Holding had been contemplating his retirement for the past year. “I am not too sure how much further than 2020 I will be going with commentary. I cannot see myself going much further down the road at my age. I am 66 years old now, I am not 36, 46 or 56,” he had said on a radio talk show.
“I told (Sky) that I could not commit to more than a year at a time. If this year gets totally destroyed, I might have to think about 2021 because I can’t just walk away from Sky, a company that has done so much good for me,” he had stated
Away from cricket, Holding has recently gained praise and attention for his anti-racism campaigning.
During an England v West Indies Test match in July 2020, Holding spoke on Sky Sports about the Black Lives Matter movement and the players from both sides taking the knee before play.
The footage gathered attention across the world and on social media.
He went on to publish a book called Why We Kneel, How We Rise about racism and features other famous sportspeople such as Usain Bolt, Naomi Osaka and Michael Johnson.