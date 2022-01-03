Akeal Hosein got his chance to play for the West Indies in 2021, made the opportunity count and is now eyeing more success in 2022 as he works towards cementing his place in the regional side.
The 28-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner made his One-Day International debut against Bangladesh in January last year and in nine matches, has taken 14 wickets with a best of three for 26.
His T20 International debut followed six months later against South Africa in the Caribbean and despite not picking up a wicket in his first couple of games, the West Indies selectors persisted with the Red Force player who made it into the T20 World Cup squad and even stood out in the team’s efforts with the ball.
Speaking about his debut season for the Windies, Hosein said: “I definitely enjoyed it even though it was an up and down so to speak in terms of wins and losses and good performances and bad performances for myself. I’ll summarise it and definitely say it was great year for me.”
Hosein is also excited to see what 2022 holds for himself and the team and wants to start it off on a positive note against Ireland in the WI’s first series of the new year.
“I am quite pumped to take on the Irish. We don’t underestimate any team because we know they have good players and we also have good players and we’re all roaring and eager to get out there and start the year off properly and hopefully get a series win to start off the year the right way,” said Hosein.
“I think our chances are pretty good of winning the series but having said that, cricket is played on the day and not on paper, so we still have to go out there and execute our skills and perform to make sure we can get that series win,” he added.
And looking ahead, Hosein said it was important to keep evolving as a player, especially in the age of technology.
“There is always room for improvement and definitely when you are playing at the international level. The more you play at the international level, the more people will study you, so you always have to keep improving and aim to bring your ‘A’ game every single time, so definitely I will always be striving to improve in all aspects of my game,” Hosein concluded.
The left-arm spinner tested positive for Covid during the postponed tour of Pakistan in December but has since recovered and was named in the West Indies squad to face Ireland in Jamaica.
The home team will start the new year at Sabina Park, Jamaica against the Irish in the three-match CG ODI Series and a one-off CG Insurance T20I from January 8 to 16.
The two-time World champions will then travel to Barbados to face England in five T20Is at Kensington Oval.