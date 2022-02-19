HUNT FOR MORE POINTS

KENWYNE JONES will look for a second competitive win as Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s national team head coach when the Women Warriors take on Dominica today from 5 p.m. at the National Track and Field Facility in Lenora, Guyana.
Trinidad and Tobago’s women are coming off a slender, but comfortable 2-1 win over Nicaragua on Thursday, where they controlled most of the action, despite having left-winger Kedie Johnson sent off in the 44th minute.
Meanwhile, Dominica have given up home advantage by playing the match in Guyana, where they suffered a 4-0 defeat to Guyanese on Wednesday evening in their first match of the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifiers.
T&T must top the four-match Group F series to advance to the final round of qualifying. Following today’s match, T&T end the series with matches against the Turk and Caicos Islands on April 9 and Guyana at home on April 12. Jones, gave no indication of taking Caribbean minnows Dominica lightly.
“We are going out there to get three points, that’s what we’re here for because as we know, only one team is going to come out of the group and the more you are able to gather your points going forward it puts you in a really good place to be able to come out of the group,” Jones said at a pre-match news conference yesterday.
“Even when we go away, my concentration most of the time, is to make sure that we get better in every department, offensively, defensively and in transition,” Jones had also remarked at the Nicaragua post-match news conference, where he revealed that Covid-19 infections have left some of his players unavailable for selection. Since the victory over Nicaragua, Jones has brought in goalkeeper Malaika Dedier for national youth team keeper Klil Keshwar.
With many of T&T’s players based at colleges in the United States, Jones pointed to the depth of his squad, in having to overcome the unavailability of some players.
“It sucks for them. I feel it for them,” Jones said, “But, you know, we are a team. You have to be as deep as your squad, as your bench.”
“I feel it for them because from the moment they came in for the qualifiers for this camp, they have been working pretty well and the team chemistry was getting better and better,” added Jones.
Today’s opponents Dominica have suffered defeats in all five meetings with T&T, but got their best result last time out when going down 3-0 four years ago at the Ato Boldon Stadium, when current T&T players Karyn Forbes and Rhea Belgrave were both among the scorers.
Coached back then by Trinidadian Rajesh Lachoo—who is now their men’s national coach—Dominica adopted a defensive bunker which saw them well organised at the back and making T&T work hard for their goals. But they never threatened the T&T goal.
Previous meetings also saw T&T beat Dominica 14-1 in 2011, when striker Kennya “Ya Ya” Cordner scored nine goals and current captain (Karyn) Forbes netted a hat-trick. T&T have also defeated Dominica 6-0 (2006), 13-0 (2002) and 9-0 (2002), all in Caribbean zone World Cup qualifiers.
Trinidad and Tobago:
1.Kimika Forbes (GK) , 21.Tenesha Palmer (GK), 22.Malaika Dedier (GK), 7.Liana Hinds, 4.Rhea Belgrave , 2.Abishai Guy , 8.Victoria Swift, 15.Kédie Johnson; 9.Amaya Ellis, 12-Chelcy Ralph, 20.Lauryn Hutchinson, 16.Cayla McFarlane, 13.Dennecia Prince, 10.Asha James, 18.Maria-Frances Serrant, 3.Shani Nakhid-Schuster, 14.Karyn Forbes (captain), 5.Shaunalee Govia, 6.Kaydeen Jack, 17.Maya Matouk, 19.Meyah Romeo.