Former West Indies wicketkeeper/batter Jeffrey Dujon suggested the burden of the captaincy became a load too heavy to carry for Nicholas Pooran.
Pooran resigned last Monday from his role at the helm of the white-ball format for the West Indies team.
Speaking on the Mason and Guest cricket radio programme on Voice of Barbados, Tuesday evening, Dujon said while he was surprised that Pooran resigned, it probably was the best thing for him and WI cricket.
“He (Pooran) has been given a responsibility which, you know, things have not worked out for him. He still has a career ahead of him and I think that shedding this responsibility might just help his cricket as time goes on,” said Dujon. “...I don’t know how it came about that he was made captain but I was willing to see what he could do. Unfortunately I think the job was just a little bit too big for him but it wasn’t all his fault.”
Dujon said the logical choice for a successor would be Jamaican Rovman Powell whose stock would have increased as he led the Jamaica Tallawahs to the CPL crown, before steering the Scorpions to the Super50 Cup title, last week.
“I guess that CWI would have to look at the captains that have been successful at white-ball cricket in the Caribbean and I would think that Rovman Powell would be on that list.”
Dujon believes in the principle of having one captain for both versions of the white-ball game . He also wants CWI to stop pigeon-holing young players into those formats from too young an age.
“We don’t have that quantity of players and talent to be doing that. We need to produce more all-round players and I think we have gone in a very bad direction. We have made a very big mistake by doing that. We have stopped a lot of young players from developing to their full potential,” Dujon argued.
Asked if he would consider Barbadian Shai Hope for the white-ball captaincy role, Dujon believes Hope has the acumen but notes he has been short of form in recent innings.
“I would like to see him get a little more consistent and confident before thinking about something like that. He is obviously one of our better players but he has not been producing what is expected of him,” he reasoned.
Dujon hoped that the CWI could mould an administrative structure that could build a more winning culture at the regional level, a situation that could turn the Windies’ fortunes around eventually. “...because I don’t know how much further down we can go. Just because you hit the bottom (doesn’t) mean that you will automatically go up. You could wallow down there for a long time,” Dujon cautioned.
Former Windies batsman Philo Wallace said the territorial boards and the CWI director of cricket (Jimmy Adams) have to shoulder most of the blame for the low levels the CWI cricket has attained over the last few years.
“We have got a problem at the territorial level. If you look at our franchises, the same player has been captaining Guyana for so long. He is never going to captain the Windies team and his deputy was just Hetmyer…,” said Wallace. “The territorial boards need to understand -- and that is why I keep stressing on this programme -- and our director of cricket has to take some responsibility. He needs to stand up and say: “We are not going down the right road with WI cricket in leadership.”
Wallace believes the CWI needed to be more forceful in ensuring the territorial boards follow their mandate so that the region can start shaping players who can attain international success on a regular basis.