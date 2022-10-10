West Indies batter John Campbell is considering appealing his four-year ban by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO), with his legal team saying the left-hander was not properly notified regarding the incident where he did not provide a sample for testing.
Campbell was handed a four-year ban by an independent panel on October 7 for an anti-doping violation. He was accused of refusing to provide a blood sample to JADCO at his Kingston home in April.
According to a statement posted on the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) website from Campbell’s legal representatives, Nunes Scholefield Deleon & Co, the left-handed batter “has been a clean athlete throughout his outstanding career as a batsman and he remains committed to clean sport.”
The statement also emphasised that Campbell has “to date never returned an adverse analytical finding for banned substances”. “We have read the written decision of the disciplinary panel and believe that there are legitimate grounds for an appeal,” the statement read.
“Mr Campbell’s position was that he was not properly notified by JADCO.”
The statement also noted that that there were several “mitigatory factors” which were not challenged by JADCO and which ought to have militated against the imposition of the maximum penalty, even if the panel found that the athlete committed a violation.
“It does not appear from the written decision that these factors in mitigation were adequately considered by the Panel. Our client will therefore at this time consider exercising his right of appeal after further consultation with his legal team and will make a decision shortly,” the statement concluded.